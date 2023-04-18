Delaware court erects large tent to shield Fox News anchors from public view during Dominion defamation trial
Fox’s stars will be shielded from prying eyes as they enter Delaware courthouse
A coterie of high-profile Fox News witnesses are expected to take the stand during the high-stakes Dominion Voting Machines defamation trial.
But the likes of Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Rupert Murdoch may be shielded from public view when entering the Delaware Superior Court as a tent has been erected leading to a back entrance.
NewsNation’s Brian Entin snapped a photo from a parking lot at the back of the courthouse showing the structure, which leads from the car park directly to the courthouse entrance.
“We were sort of under the assumption that Rupert Murdoch, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity may actually walk in through the front door of the courthouse,” Mr Entin said during a broadcast on Monday night.
“They’ve actually built this tent where we assume Murdoch and other high-profile witnesses will actually drive right into that tent,” he said.
“You won’t be able to see anything. They get out of the car and then they’re able to walk inside, out of the view of cameras.”
Judge Eric Davis last week banned cameras and audio recordings from the courtroom.
The trial had been due to begin on Monday, but was delayed for 24 hours so that both parties could hold last-minute settlement talks, according to media reports.
Jury selection continued on Tuesday morning, after which opening arguments are due to begin.
Witnesses could be called to testify as soon as Tuesday afternoon.
Fox News is being sued for deliberately spreading false information about Dominion’s voting systems manipulated the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
