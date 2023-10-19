Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld has criticised Jewish protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, arguing they “don’t have a say” because they aren’t “affected” by the war.

On Wednesday’sThe Five, Mr Gutfeld said there are “not two sides with equal merit and equal dishonour” in the conflict between Gaza and Israel.

“It’s terrorists versus Israel,” he said.

He then criticised calls for a ceasefire. “Enough with the ceasefire talk,” he said. “We had a ceasefire. It was on October 6th. You know, you can’t break a ceasefire, wage war, and then call a ceasefire.

“The era of the free punch is over, Israel has decided, we have decided. So, it’s not your choice anymore, protesters.”

His remarks came after hundreds of people associated with the organisation Jewish Voice for Peace gathered inside the US Capitol on Wednesday protesting against the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Some protestors were seen wearing t-shirts that read “Jews say ceasefire now” and “Not in our name.” Others held up banners saying “Ceasefire” and “Let Gaza Live”.

Mr Gutfeld equated Jewish protesters calling for a ceasefire with “the typical leftist pleading not to arrest their mugger because he had a bad childhood”.

“It’s not going to work,” he insisted. “You don’t have a say over the justice that will be enacted because you weren’t the one affected by it.”

At least 300 protestors were arrested at the Capitol on Wednesday, according to authorities.

In a statement, Capitol Police said: “We warned the protestors to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them.”

Palestinian authorities say that over 3,785 Palestinians have died in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza while Israeli officials say more than 1,400 people have died in Hamas attacks on Israel.

The war began on 7 October when Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war and promised “mighty vengeance”.

Two days later, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the “complete siege” of Gaza as authorities cut off electricity and blocked the entry of food and fuel.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) then ordered all Gaza civilians to leave the area and head southward — a command that the United Nations said was “impossible” to carry out.

On Tuesday, hundreds are believed to have been killed in an explosion at the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

Officials in Gaza said an Israeli airstrike struck the al-Ahli hospital, but the Israeli military said its intelligence shows the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group is responsible, blaming an alleged faulty launch of a rocket intended to hit Israel. PIJ denies responsibility.

The complete siege on Gaza, combined with the continued strikes on the 42km-long enclave, has triggered “critical shortages” of basic resources including water, fuel and surgical supplies, meaning many of the injured are left without medical supplies.

There is also concern over how the wounded will be moved from hospitals after the evacuation order, with the WHO documenting 57 attacks on healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, the UN has warned that clean water has run out across the strip, which is home to more than 2 million people, half of them children.

Fuel for generators powering hospitals is also set to run out in days, and food stocks are diminishing, prompting fears that civilians will die from thirst, water-borne diseases and hunger as well as the ongoing strikes.