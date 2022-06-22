Petitos v Laundries - live: Family in court to sue her killer’s parents
Petitos and Laundries in court for first time - follow live
Lawyers for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie will come face-to-face in court for the first time on Wednesday as a judge will decide whether a civil lawsuit against the killer’s family can go ahead.
Ms Petito’s parents filed a lawsuit in Florida’s Sarasota County Circuit Court in March alleging that Chris and Roberta Laundrie were aware that their son had killed the vlogger before she was reported missing.
Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt also accuse the Laundries of planning to help Brian leave the country, and are seeking damages for the “intentional infliction of emotional distress”.
Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino has described the allegations as “baseless” and is seeking to have the case thrown out.
The lawsuit alleges Brian Laundrie informed his parents of the Ms Petito’s murder “on or about” 28 August.
“While Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt were desperately searching for information concerning their daughter, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed were making arrangements for him to leave the country,” the lawsuit says.
Judge Hunter W. Carroll will hear arguments from both sides to determine whether the case can proceed to a jury trial next year.
Brian Laundrie’s parents will not be charged in connection with Gabby Petito murder
While the civil lawsuit case continues, Chris and Roberta Laundrie are not facing criminal prosecution over Gabby Petito’s homicide.
The Laundries had been criticised by Ms Petito’s family for remaining steadfastly silent amid intense public scrutiny as their son Brian became the subject of a nationwide FBI manhunt.
An FBI investigation concluded in January that Laundrie was the sole person responsible for the “tragic death of Gabby Petito” as it announced it was wrapping up its four and a half month long investigation.
Brian Laundrie’s parents will not be charged in connection with Gabby Petito murder
FBI says Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito’s death in a ‘suicide note’ in his notebook
Who are Christopher and Roberta Laundrie?
Chris and Roberta Laundrie led authorities to personal items belonging to their son Brian in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on 20 October, marking the most significant update in the hunt for their fugitive son since he disappeared in mid-August.
Later the same day, human remains were found in the area later, and have been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie.
Prior to the discovery, the parents had remained steadfastly silent amid intense public scrutiny as their son Brian became the subject of a nationwide FBI manhunt.
They had initially refused to speak to police, but later sat down for interviews with the FBI and released carefully-worded statements through their lawyer Steve Bertolino.
Read more about Chris and Roberta Laundrie here.
Who are Brian Laundrie’s parents?
Who are the parents of Brian Laundrie?
List of potential witnesses at next year’s jury trial
In May, the Petito family’s attorneys issued a list of names they would seek to call at trial.
The names included Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother and father, Tara Petito and James Schmidt, her stepmother and stepfather.
Also on the witness list were Brian Laundrie’s parents Chris and Roberta, and representatives of the FBI and North Post Police Department.
Laundrie attorney Steve Bertolino told WFLA at the time it was a “wish list”.
A trial would likely take place in August 2023.
Brian Laundrie admits killing Gabby Petito in ‘suicide note’ found near his remains
The FBI revealed in January that Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for the murder of Gabby Petito’s death in a “suicide note” found near his remains.
It found Laundrie was solely responsible for the “tragic death of Gabby Petito” as it announced it was wrapping up its four and a half month long investigation.
A notebook recovered near Laundrie’s remains in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park contained a written confession, the FBI said.
“A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms Petito’s death,” the FBI said in a statement.
Brian Laundrie admits killing Gabby Petito in ‘suicide note’ found near his remains
Brian Laundrie notebook contained a written confession, the FBI said
The sad, twisting saga of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
It began with the most modest of announcements.
“Blue Point Woman Reported Missing,” the Suffolk County Police Department tweeted on 13 September.
Not everyone who spotted the announcement would necessarily have feared the worst. It was certainly odd that the vehicle she had been travelling in had returned without her. Yet people are reported missing all the time. And it is not unheard of for young people to get off the grid for all sorts of reasons.
What we know now is that by the time her parents reported her missing, and the Suffolk County Police Department posted its one-line statement, the 22-year-old woman was already dead, having been strangled to death around two weeks earlier in the Spread Creek campsite, 20 miles north of Jackson Hole.
Read Andrew Buncombe’s recap of what the Gabby Petito tells us about America.
The sad saga of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie – and what it tells us about America
Many questions remain unanswered, but the case is a tragedy for all concerned, writes Andrew Buncombe
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies