‘I thought he would take care of her’: Gabby Petito’s parents speak out in plea for justice
‘I felt safe because she was with Brian, and I felt like she would be OK,’ says Ms Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt
Nathan Place
Sunday 17 October 2021 21:16 comments
New York
In a heartbreaking new interview, Gabby Petito’s mother and stepfather recalled Brian Laundrie as “quiet” and “polite,” and took a painful look back at the couple’s ill-fated van trip.
“I felt safe because she was with Brian, and I felt like she would be OK,” Ms Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, told 60 Minutes Australia. “I thought he would take care of her.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
