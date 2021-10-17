‘I thought he would take care of her’: Gabby Petito’s parents speak out in plea for justice

‘I felt safe because she was with Brian, and I felt like she would be OK,’ says Ms Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt

<p>Nichole Schmidt, Gabby Petito’s mother, speaking to Australia’s 60 Minutes</p>

(60 Minutes Australia)

In a heartbreaking new interview, Gabby Petito’s mother and stepfather recalled Brian Laundrie as “quiet” and “polite,” and took a painful look back at the couple’s ill-fated van trip.

“I felt safe because she was with Brian, and I felt like she would be OK,” Ms Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, told 60 Minutes Australia. “I thought he would take care of her.”

