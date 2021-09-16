Moab Police have released bodycam footage of Gabby Petito together with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, just weeks before her disappearance.

The 22-year-old was reported missing by her family on 11 September after Mr Laundrie returned from their cross-country road trip alone.

Footage released by Utah police shows an emotional Ms Petito being questioned by an officer after an altercation with her boyfriend.

Mr Laundrie is also seen with “scratches on his face”, which he is questioned about. Police have confirmed he remains a person of interest in the investigation.