George Floyd murder trial - live: Opening arguments in Minneapolis officers’ federal trial begin today
Opening arguments in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis officers, who were present when their fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck that ultimately killed him in May 2020, are expected to begin on Monday.
There are 10 women and eight men chosen for the jury duty — 16 appeared to be white and two were Asian, reports said.
Paul Magnuson, the federal judge told jurors on Thursday that they will “have to have to decide this case based upon the evidence that is presented in this case, and the law as the court will instruct you in this case.”
He also emphasised that Chauvin’s conviction on state murder charges should not influence the proceedings.
Three former Minneapolis police officers — Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — have been charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights by failing to provide him with medical aid during the encounter.
Mr Thao and Mr Kueng are also charged with failing to stop Chauvin’s use of force.
