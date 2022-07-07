Liveupdated1657167062

Georgia Guidestones explosion - live: CCTV shows car leaving after blast at ‘America’s Stonehenge’

Follow for the latest updates

Oliver O'Connell
New York
,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 07 July 2022 05:11
Comments

SKYFOX over Georgia Guidestones after alleged explosion

The mysterious Georgia Guidestones have sustained significant damage after residents reported hearing a thunderous explosion near their location.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations told reporters that preliminary information suggests someone used an explosive device to damage the pillars.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the attack on the structure.

Investigators said unknown people detonated an explosive device at around 4 am. A large portion of the structure was damaged and one part was completely destroyed.

In CCTV footage released by the authorities, a car is seen near the monument shortly after the explosion.

The guidestones — sometimes called America’s Stonehenge, despite being erected in 1980 — consists of six granite slabs, with an inscription carved in eight different languages across the slabs. The inscriptions contain guidelines — hence guidestones — for pursuing human progress.

Recommended

1657164629

Remaining monument levelled after explosion

Authorities have levelled the Georgia Guidestones after the landmark was badly damaged in a possible bombing attack.

Hours later, the demolition crews brought down the giant granite slabs that were still standing.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar7 July 2022 04:30
1657162811

CCTV footage shows car near site before explosion

In footage released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a car is seen near the monument shortly after the explosion.

Oliver O'Connell7 July 2022 04:00
1657159211

Watch: ‘Last Week Tonight’ covers Georgia Guidestones

In his inimitable style, on his HBO show Last Week Tonight, John Oliver took a look at Kandiss Taylor, the Georgia Guidestones, who may have actually commissioned them, and what their supposed message may actually be...

Watch below from the 8.30 mark:

Oliver O'Connell7 July 2022 03:00
1657155611

Elbert Chamber of Commerce ‘saddened’ by incident

The Elbert County Chamber of Commerce was saddened to learn of the apparent intentional destruction of our most frequently visited community attraction, the Georgia Guidestones. Over the years, the Guidestones have created lots of discussion and brought visitors to Elbert County from all over the world. Whatever your personal opinion on the Guidestones is, this attack is bad for our community. We hope that whomever is responsible is apprehended and brought to justice.

Oliver O'Connell7 July 2022 02:00
1657152011

How the Georgia Guidestones became a ‘demonic’ conservative obsession

The mysterious Georgia Guidestones, sometimes called America’s Stonehenge, were damaged in an apparent bomb attack, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said.

The monument, which was targeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning, consists of six massive granite slabs, onto which are inscribed a list of 10 instructions for the conservation of humanity in the event of an apocalyptic event.

The guidestones were erected in 1980 and have stood as an oddity in a field in Elberton, Georgia ever since. The GBI has confirmed that the destruction of one of the slabs was most likely the result of an explosive device.

But why would someone try to blow up an apparently innocuous monument?

Graig Graziosi reports.

How the Georgia Guidestones became a ‘demonic’ conservative obsession

Conservatives have claimed the stones were ‘demonic’ since they were unveiled in 1980

Oliver O'Connell7 July 2022 01:00
1657149791

GBI releases CCTV footage

Oliver O'Connell7 July 2022 00:23
1657147511

CCTV captures Georgia Guidestones bomb attack

Dramatic footage captured the moment the guidestones were struck by an explosive device at around 4am on Wednesday morning.

CCTV captures Georgia Guidestones bomb attack as authorities forced to level monument

Footage shows explosion that partially destroyed famous US landmark

Oliver O'Connell6 July 2022 23:45
1657146014

Remaining pillars toppled for safety reasons

Elbert County officials made the decision to take down the remainder of the monument for safety reasons.

Oliver O'Connell6 July 2022 23:20
1657145287

Remainder of monument demolished

Via 11Alive:

11Alive’s Dawn White reported from the scene in Elbert County in the evening that crews had gone in to level the remaining standing parts of the Guidestones.

The Georgia Guidestones after an explosion destroyed part of the monument

(WXIA/11Alive)

Video from the scene showed construction equipment and the stone blocks in a rubble heap.

The Georgia Guidestones were completely demolished after an explosion destroyed a portion of the monument

(WXIA/11Alive)
Oliver O'Connell6 July 2022 23:08
1657143911

Explainer: What are the Georgia Guidestones?

The Georgia Guidestones is a group of stones forming a granite monument in Elbert County, Georgia, about 90 miles east of Atlanta, 45 miles from Athens, and seven miles from the town of Elberton, locally known as “the Granite Capital of the World”.

Learn more about the bizarre history of the landmark:

What are the Georgia Guidestones and where did they come from?

The mysterious origins of ‘America’s Stonehenge’ date all the way back to... 1980

Oliver O'Connell6 July 2022 22:45

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in