SKYFOX over Georgia Guidestones after alleged explosion

The mysterious Georgia Guidestones have sustained significant damage after residents reported hearing a thunderous explosion near their location.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations told reporters that preliminary information suggests someone used an explosive device to damage the pillars.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the attack on the structure.

Investigators said unknown people detonated an explosive device at around 4 am. A large portion of the structure was damaged and one part was completely destroyed.

In CCTV footage released by the authorities, a car is seen near the monument shortly after the explosion.

The guidestones — sometimes called America’s Stonehenge, despite being erected in 1980 — consists of six granite slabs, with an inscription carved in eight different languages across the slabs. The inscriptions contain guidelines — hence guidestones — for pursuing human progress.