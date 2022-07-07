Georgia Guidestones explosion - live: CCTV shows car leaving after blast at ‘America’s Stonehenge’
The mysterious Georgia Guidestones have sustained significant damage after residents reported hearing a thunderous explosion near their location.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations told reporters that preliminary information suggests someone used an explosive device to damage the pillars.
The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the attack on the structure.
Investigators said unknown people detonated an explosive device at around 4 am. A large portion of the structure was damaged and one part was completely destroyed.
In CCTV footage released by the authorities, a car is seen near the monument shortly after the explosion.
The guidestones — sometimes called America’s Stonehenge, despite being erected in 1980 — consists of six granite slabs, with an inscription carved in eight different languages across the slabs. The inscriptions contain guidelines — hence guidestones — for pursuing human progress.
Remaining monument levelled after explosion
Authorities have levelled the Georgia Guidestones after the landmark was badly damaged in a possible bombing attack.
Hours later, the demolition crews brought down the giant granite slabs that were still standing.
CCTV footage shows car near site before explosion
In footage released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a car is seen near the monument shortly after the explosion.
Elbert Chamber of Commerce ‘saddened’ by incident
The Elbert County Chamber of Commerce was saddened to learn of the apparent intentional destruction of our most frequently visited community attraction, the Georgia Guidestones. Over the years, the Guidestones have created lots of discussion and brought visitors to Elbert County from all over the world. Whatever your personal opinion on the Guidestones is, this attack is bad for our community. We hope that whomever is responsible is apprehended and brought to justice.
How the Georgia Guidestones became a ‘demonic’ conservative obsession
The mysterious Georgia Guidestones, sometimes called America’s Stonehenge, were damaged in an apparent bomb attack, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said.
The monument, which was targeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning, consists of six massive granite slabs, onto which are inscribed a list of 10 instructions for the conservation of humanity in the event of an apocalyptic event.
The guidestones were erected in 1980 and have stood as an oddity in a field in Elberton, Georgia ever since. The GBI has confirmed that the destruction of one of the slabs was most likely the result of an explosive device.
But why would someone try to blow up an apparently innocuous monument?
Graig Graziosi reports.
GBI releases CCTV footage
CCTV captures Georgia Guidestones bomb attack
Dramatic footage captured the moment the guidestones were struck by an explosive device at around 4am on Wednesday morning.
CCTV captures Georgia Guidestones bomb attack as authorities forced to level monument
Footage shows explosion that partially destroyed famous US landmark
Remaining pillars toppled for safety reasons
Elbert County officials made the decision to take down the remainder of the monument for safety reasons.
Remainder of monument demolished
11Alive’s Dawn White reported from the scene in Elbert County in the evening that crews had gone in to level the remaining standing parts of the Guidestones.
Video from the scene showed construction equipment and the stone blocks in a rubble heap.
Explainer: What are the Georgia Guidestones?
The Georgia Guidestones is a group of stones forming a granite monument in Elbert County, Georgia, about 90 miles east of Atlanta, 45 miles from Athens, and seven miles from the town of Elberton, locally known as “the Granite Capital of the World”.
Learn more about the bizarre history of the landmark:
What are the Georgia Guidestones and where did they come from?
The mysterious origins of ‘America’s Stonehenge’ date all the way back to... 1980
