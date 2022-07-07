Jump to content
Georgia Guidestones explosion - live: Hunt for ‘American Stonehenge’ attackers as conspiracists blame lightning

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Oliver O'Connell,Gino Spocchia
Thursday 07 July 2022 17:00
SKYFOX over Georgia Guidestones after alleged explosion

The hunt is still on in Georgia for the suspects who authorities say damaged the mysterious Guidestones monument in an explosion, which some online conspiracy theorists have called “an act of God”.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) told reporters that preliminary information suggests someone used an explosive device to damage the pillars on Wednesday morning.

A large portion of the structure was damaged and one part was completely destroyed, leading to the full demolition of the granite structure, the GBI said.

In CCTV footage released by authorities, a car is seen near the monument shortly after the explosion. No suspects have been identified or found.

Despite being erected in 1980, the guidestones are sometimes called “America’s Stonehenge” and consist of six granite slabs, each with an inscription in a different language. They have long been the subject of conspiracy theorists.

Local chamber of commerce ‘saddened’ by destruction

The Elbert Chamber of Commerce has said it was “saddened” by the apparent attack on the Georgia Guidestones, which was both a local landmark and a popular tourist spot.

“The Elbert County Chamber of Commerce was saddened to learn of the apparent intentional destruction of our most frequently visited community attraction, the Georgia Guidestones,” the group said.

“Over the years, the Guidestones have created lots of discussion and brought visitors to Elbert County from all over the world. Whatever your personal opinion on the Guidestones is, this attack is bad for our community. We hope that whomever is responsible is apprehended and brought to justice.”

Gino Spocchia7 July 2022 17:00
Message on stones are ‘instructions’ for humanity

Many have claimed the messages on the slabs are instructions for the coming “new world order”.

The executive vice president of the association responsible for up keeping the monument has said the inscriptions on the panels were instructions “meant for a future population after a cataclysmic event”.

That included limiting the world population to 500 million, “guiding reproduction wisely”, and uniting “humanity with a living new language”.

Oliver O’Conell reports

What are the Georgia Guidestones and where did they come from?

The mysterious origins of ‘America’s Stonehenge’ date all the way back to... 1980

Gino Spocchia7 July 2022 16:30
Online videos propel lightning ‘act of God’ claims

Online, known conspiracy theorists have shared their own beliefs about how the Georgia Guidestones monument was damaged, in what authorities have labelled an explosion.

At least one YouTube video seen by The Independent suggested the explosion was “an act of God” rather than an act of vandalism because of the partial damage sustained by the granite structure.

Those people have blamed lightning, in apparent dismissal of what authorities have found and CCTV video showing a vehicle leaving the location shortly after the explosion.

State authorities continue to search the suspect or suspects.

Gino Spocchia7 July 2022 16:00
Unknown origins of monument ‘helped’ fuel conspiracies

Katie McCarthy, a conspiracy theory researcher for the Anti-Defamation League, said in an interview with NPR that the anyonomity of the person or group who commissioned the Georgia Guidestones has also contributed to wild claims about the granite structure.

“That’s given the guidestones a sort of shroud of mystery around them, because the identity and intent of the individuals who commissioned them is unknown,” she said after the monument was damaged, and demolished.

“And so that has helped over the years to fuel a lot of speculation and conspiracy theories about the guidestones’ true intent.”

Built in 1980 by a person or group under the pseudonym R.C. Christian, the monument contain inscpritons about humanity, civilisation and other “lessons”. It also acts as a sundial and clock.

Gino Spocchia7 July 2022 15:30
Why are the stones considered ‘satanic’?

The Georgia Guidestones were erected in 1980 in a field in Elberton, Georgia, and have been a source of conspiracy theories ever since.

Opposition to the stones began almost as soon as they were unveiled, with a local pastor circulating the theory that the stones were built for cult and devil worship based on its similar appearance to Stonehenge.

Conservative Christians sometimes link pagan ritual sites to demonic worship, wrapping all animist religions under the umbrella of “demonic” or “satanic”.

Griag Graziosi has more:

How the Georgia Guidestones became a ‘demonic’ conservative obsession

Conservatives have claimed the stones were ‘demonic’ since they were unveiled in 1980

Gino Spocchia7 July 2022 15:00
Authorities forced to level entire monument after explosion

Authorities have levelled the Georgia Guidestones after the landmark was badly damaged in a bombing attack.

Dramatic footage captured the moment the guidestones were struck by an explosive device at around 4am on Wednesday morning.

Hours later, demolition crews brought down the giant granite slabs that were still standing, 11Alive reported.

Bevan Hurley reports.

CCTV captures Georgia Guidestones bomb attack as authorities forced to level monument

Footage shows explosion that partially destroyed famous US landmark

Oliver O'Connell7 July 2022 14:30
CCTV footage shows car near site before explosion

In footage released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a car is seen near the monument shortly after the explosion.

Oliver O'Connell7 July 2022 14:00
Explainer: What are the Georgia Guidestones?

The Georgia Guidestones is a group of stones forming a granite monument in Elbert County, Georgia, about 90 miles east of Atlanta, 45 miles from Athens, and seven miles from the town of Elberton, locally known as “the Granite Capital of the World”.

Learn more about the bizarre history of the landmark:

What are the Georgia Guidestones and where did they come from?

The mysterious origins of ‘America’s Stonehenge’ date all the way back to... 1980

Oliver O'Connell7 July 2022 13:30
GBI appeals to public for information on explosion

Oliver O'Connell7 July 2022 12:00
What we know so far about the attack on the Georgia Guidestones

Graig Graziosi has the latest developments from Georgia:

Georgia Guidestones: ‘America’s Stonehenge’ damaged in bomb attack

The slabs contain mysterious guidelines for human conservation

Oliver O'Connell7 July 2022 10:30

