Georgia Guidestones explosion - live: Hunt for ‘American Stonehenge’ attackers as conspiracists blame lightning
Follow for the latest updates
SKYFOX over Georgia Guidestones after alleged explosion
The hunt is still on in Georgia for the suspects who authorities say damaged the mysterious Guidestones monument in an explosion, which some online conspiracy theorists have called “an act of God”.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) told reporters that preliminary information suggests someone used an explosive device to damage the pillars on Wednesday morning.
A large portion of the structure was damaged and one part was completely destroyed, leading to the full demolition of the granite structure, the GBI said.
In CCTV footage released by authorities, a car is seen near the monument shortly after the explosion. No suspects have been identified or found.
Despite being erected in 1980, the guidestones are sometimes called “America’s Stonehenge” and consist of six granite slabs, each with an inscription in a different language. They have long been the subject of conspiracy theorists.
Local chamber of commerce ‘saddened’ by destruction
The Elbert Chamber of Commerce has said it was “saddened” by the apparent attack on the Georgia Guidestones, which was both a local landmark and a popular tourist spot.
“The Elbert County Chamber of Commerce was saddened to learn of the apparent intentional destruction of our most frequently visited community attraction, the Georgia Guidestones,” the group said.
“Over the years, the Guidestones have created lots of discussion and brought visitors to Elbert County from all over the world. Whatever your personal opinion on the Guidestones is, this attack is bad for our community. We hope that whomever is responsible is apprehended and brought to justice.”
Message on stones are ‘instructions’ for humanity
Many have claimed the messages on the slabs are instructions for the coming “new world order”.
The executive vice president of the association responsible for up keeping the monument has said the inscriptions on the panels were instructions “meant for a future population after a cataclysmic event”.
That included limiting the world population to 500 million, “guiding reproduction wisely”, and uniting “humanity with a living new language”.
Oliver O’Conell reports
What are the Georgia Guidestones and where did they come from?
The mysterious origins of ‘America’s Stonehenge’ date all the way back to... 1980
Online videos propel lightning ‘act of God’ claims
Online, known conspiracy theorists have shared their own beliefs about how the Georgia Guidestones monument was damaged, in what authorities have labelled an explosion.
At least one YouTube video seen by The Independent suggested the explosion was “an act of God” rather than an act of vandalism because of the partial damage sustained by the granite structure.
Those people have blamed lightning, in apparent dismissal of what authorities have found and CCTV video showing a vehicle leaving the location shortly after the explosion.
State authorities continue to search the suspect or suspects.
Unknown origins of monument ‘helped’ fuel conspiracies
Katie McCarthy, a conspiracy theory researcher for the Anti-Defamation League, said in an interview with NPR that the anyonomity of the person or group who commissioned the Georgia Guidestones has also contributed to wild claims about the granite structure.
“That’s given the guidestones a sort of shroud of mystery around them, because the identity and intent of the individuals who commissioned them is unknown,” she said after the monument was damaged, and demolished.
“And so that has helped over the years to fuel a lot of speculation and conspiracy theories about the guidestones’ true intent.”
Built in 1980 by a person or group under the pseudonym R.C. Christian, the monument contain inscpritons about humanity, civilisation and other “lessons”. It also acts as a sundial and clock.
Why are the stones considered ‘satanic’?
The Georgia Guidestones were erected in 1980 in a field in Elberton, Georgia, and have been a source of conspiracy theories ever since.
Opposition to the stones began almost as soon as they were unveiled, with a local pastor circulating the theory that the stones were built for cult and devil worship based on its similar appearance to Stonehenge.
Conservative Christians sometimes link pagan ritual sites to demonic worship, wrapping all animist religions under the umbrella of “demonic” or “satanic”.
Griag Graziosi has more:
How the Georgia Guidestones became a ‘demonic’ conservative obsession
Conservatives have claimed the stones were ‘demonic’ since they were unveiled in 1980
Authorities forced to level entire monument after explosion
Authorities have levelled the Georgia Guidestones after the landmark was badly damaged in a bombing attack.
Dramatic footage captured the moment the guidestones were struck by an explosive device at around 4am on Wednesday morning.
Hours later, demolition crews brought down the giant granite slabs that were still standing, 11Alive reported.
Bevan Hurley reports.
CCTV captures Georgia Guidestones bomb attack as authorities forced to level monument
Footage shows explosion that partially destroyed famous US landmark
CCTV footage shows car near site before explosion
In footage released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a car is seen near the monument shortly after the explosion.
Explainer: What are the Georgia Guidestones?
The Georgia Guidestones is a group of stones forming a granite monument in Elbert County, Georgia, about 90 miles east of Atlanta, 45 miles from Athens, and seven miles from the town of Elberton, locally known as “the Granite Capital of the World”.
Learn more about the bizarre history of the landmark:
What are the Georgia Guidestones and where did they come from?
The mysterious origins of ‘America’s Stonehenge’ date all the way back to... 1980
GBI appeals to public for information on explosion
What we know so far about the attack on the Georgia Guidestones
Graig Graziosi has the latest developments from Georgia:
Georgia Guidestones: ‘America’s Stonehenge’ damaged in bomb attack
The slabs contain mysterious guidelines for human conservation
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies