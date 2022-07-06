Georgia Guidestones explosion - live: ‘Large portion’ of ‘America’s Stonehenge’ destroyed in blast
The mysterious Georgia Guidestones have sustained significant damage after residents reported hearing a thunderous explosion near their location.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations told reporters that preliminary information suggests someone used an explosive device to damage the pillars.
The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the attack on the structure.
Investigators said unknown people detonated an explosive device at around 4 am. A large portion of the structure was damaged and one part was completely destroyed.
The guidestones — sometimes called America’s Stonehenge, despite being erected in 1980 — consists of six granite slabs, with an inscription carved in eight different languages across the slabs. The inscriptions contain guidelines — hence guidestones — for pursuing human progress.
What are the Georgia Guidestones?
The Georgia Guidestones are a granite monument in Elbert County, Georgia. They are located off of Guidestone Road just east of state Highway 77.
Chris Kubas, executive vice president of the Elberton Granite Association, which has a role in maintaining the Guidestones, told Fox 5 he was saddened by the destruction of part of the monument.
“I’m sad not just for Elberton and Elbert County, I’m sad for the United States and the world,” Mr Kubas said. “These were a tourist attraction, and it was not uncommon for people around the world to be up here at any given time.”
The monument’s purpose is somewhat ambiguous. Allegedly commissioned by a person under the name RC Christian in 1980, the roadside attraction became known as “America's Stonehenge” for its mysterious origins and monolithic nature.
At 19 feet high, each stone block weighs about 42,000 pounds. It serves as a calendar, like its namesake in England, and is inscribed with a 10-part message in eight different languages. The messages are “guidelines” for humanity.
“They were meant for a future population after a cataclysmic event,” Mr Kubas said.
Elberton is locally known as “the Granite Capital of the World” and the stones were locally-mined.
“To quarry something of that size and get those four of them that precise … with the sandblasting it took to letter those languages, that is utter craftsmanship that you wouldn’t find anywhere else,” Mr Kubas said.
How the Guidestones looked before
‘America’s Stonehenge’ damaged in apparent explosion
Georgia Guidestones: ‘America’s Stonehenge’ damaged in apparent explosion
The slabs contain mysterious guidelines for humanity
