Bomb scare in Georgia turns out to be a movie prop

A public works employee got a nasty surprise on Tuesday when they discovered what appeared to be a bomb on a city street.

The device, which appeared to be sticks of dynamite with red wires and a timer device, was found in a neighborhood in Roswell, Georgia.

Officers and explosive device experts responded to the scene, about 20 miles outside of Atlanta, and determined that device was a movie prop discarded in the trash by a local resident who works in the film industry.

“And the Academy Award for best prop goes to…..this fake bomb,” a message from Roswell Police Department said.

A Georgia public works employee discovered that they believed to be a bomb on July 16. Turns out, it was a movie prop ( Roswell Police Department )

The department praised the worker’s quick-thinking following the discovery.

“They did exactly what we would hope anyone would do in this situation and immediately called the police,” the department posted its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The statement continued: “While this was thankfully a false alarm, it perfectly illustrates the principle of ‘see something, say something.’

“To prevent any further confusion, the prop was disassembled before being returned to the cinematic trash alongside Sharknado 4.”

Authorities encouraged anyone who sees anything suspicious to immediately call them.