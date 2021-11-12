Glen de Vries, a businessman who took part in a Blue Origin space flight last month, has died in a plane crash , police say. He was 49.

According to New Jersey State Police, Mr de Vries was killed on Thursday afternoon when a small aircraft he was on crashed in Sussex County, New Jersey. Another passenger, Thomas Fischer, 54, was also killed.

In a statement, Blue Origin mourned one of its first astronauts.

“We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Glen de Vries,” the company tweeted . “He brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates. His passion for aviation, his charitable work, and his dedication to his craft will long be revered and admired.”

On 13 October, Mr de Vries flew to space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-18 rocket, alongside Star Trek actor William Shatner and other passengers.

“I am actually looking forward to seeing the Earth from a different perspective than I ever had before,” Mr de Vries told CBS before the flight. “I just can’t wait to stare out that window and feel differently about humanity and our planet than I’ve ever had the opportunity to before.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow