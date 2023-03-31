Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gwyneth Paltrow says that a jury’s decision that she was not at fault for a 2016 ski accident proved her “integrity” and she vowed to “continue to stand up for what’s right.”

The Utah jury sided with the Oscar winner on Thursday after just over two hours of deliberation, effectively awarding Ms Paltrow a symbolic $1 and the cost of her legal fees.

They found retired doctor Terry Sanderson, who was seeking $300,000 in damages, 100 per cent at fault for the ski accident.

Gwyneth Paltrow cleared of all fault in high-profile US ski crash lawsuit (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool) (AP)

“We’re pleased with the outcome and appreciate the judge and jury’s consideration. Gwyneth has a history of standing up for what’s right and this situation is no different. She will continue to stand up for what’s right,” the Hollywood star’s lawyer Stephen Owens said outside the court.

Mr Sanderson, 76, filed allegations against Ms Paltrow in a 2019 lawsuit, claiming that she crashed into him on the slopes at the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, on 26 February 2016.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” Ms Paltrow said in a statement issued by her representatives.

“I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Mr Sanderson had alleged in court that the collision left him with a permanent traumatic brain injury that robbed him of “his enjoyment for life.

Ms Paltrow had strongly denied the claims and told the court how it was Mr Sanderson who caused the accident, by running into her from behind and causing them both to crash to the ground in a heap.

She told the jury that at first, she thought that the crash was a sexual assault and “froze” when a set of skis suddenly “forced my legs apart.”

The court was told that Ms Paltrow paid almost $9,000 for private ski lessons for her family at the resort and that the trip had been an attempt to “blend” her family with that of her now-husband Brad Falchuk.