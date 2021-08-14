Haiti Earthquake- live: High fatalities expected after powerful 7.2-magnitude shock in Caribbean
A major earthquake struck western Haiti on Saturday morning and was felt across the Caribbean. Fatalities have been reported.
People fled their homes for fear that buildings might collapse when the magnitude 7.2 tremor struck at approximately 8.30am.
A 5.2 magnitude aftershock was also recorded about 20 minutes after the initial shaking.
The epicentre of the quake was 8km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150km west of the capital Port-au-Prince.
Accounts from Port-a-Prince
Firsthand accounts are emerging from Haiti.
From the Associated Press:
Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.
“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street,” Verneus said.
From Reuters:
“In my neighborhood, I heard people screaming. They were flying outside,” said Port-au-Prince resident Sephora Pierre Louis, adding she was still in a state of shock. “At least they know to go outside. In 2010, they didn’t know what to do. People are still outside in the street.”
Epicentre in the west of the country
The epicentre of the earthquake was in the west of the country 8km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150km west of the capital Port-au-Prince.
USGS: ‘high casualties’ predicted
The US Geological Survey predicts that “high casualties” are likely and the damage is widespread following this morning’s 7.2 magnitude tremor.
There is no official word yet on any number of fatalities or injuries.
The agency also predicts that economic losses could amount to three per cent of Haiti’s gross domestic product.
More images of the destruction
Quake is bigger than 2010 tremor that devastated country
Today’s earthquake had a magnitude of 7.2 making it stronger than the 7.0 quake that devastated the country in 2010 leaving hundreds of thousands dead and flattening large parts of the capital Port-au-Prince.
First images emerge on social media
Pictures of rubble-strewn streets and collapsed buildings have appeared on social media.
Tsunami threat issues for Haiti following quake
A tsunami threat has been issued for Haiti following this morning’s earthquake.
Waves could reach between one and three metres in height above tide level on some coasts.
There is no threat to US coastal areas.
