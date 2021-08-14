Liveupdated1628953861

Haiti Earthquake- live: High fatalities expected after powerful 7.2-magnitude shock in Caribbean

Saturday 14 August 2021 16:11
<p>Damage in Haiti following the earthquake on 14 August 2021</p>

Damage in Haiti following the earthquake on 14 August 2021

(Twitter)

A major earthquake struck western Haiti on Saturday morning and was felt across the Caribbean. Fatalities have been reported.

People fled their homes for fear that buildings might collapse when the magnitude 7.2 tremor struck at approximately 8.30am.

A 5.2 magnitude aftershock was also recorded about 20 minutes after the initial shaking.

The epicentre of the quake was 8km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150km west of the capital Port-au-Prince.

1628953861

Accounts from Port-a-Prince

Firsthand accounts are emerging from Haiti.

From the Associated Press:

Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street,” Verneus said.

From Reuters:

“In my neighborhood, I heard people screaming. They were flying outside,” said Port-au-Prince resident Sephora Pierre Louis, adding she was still in a state of shock. “At least they know to go outside. In 2010, they didn’t know what to do. People are still outside in the street.”

Oliver O'Connell14 August 2021 16:11
1628953352

Epicentre in the west of the country

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the west of the country 8km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150km west of the capital Port-au-Prince.

Epicentre of Haiti earthquake on 14 August 2021

(USGS)
Oliver O'Connell14 August 2021 16:02
1628952801

USGS: ‘high casualties’ predicted

The US Geological Survey predicts that “high casualties” are likely and the damage is widespread following this morning’s 7.2 magnitude tremor.

There is no official word yet on any number of fatalities or injuries.

The agency also predicts that economic losses could amount to three per cent of Haiti’s gross domestic product.

Oliver O'Connell14 August 2021 15:53
1628952603

More images of the destruction

Oliver O'Connell14 August 2021 15:50
1628952184

Quake is bigger than 2010 tremor that devastated country

Today’s earthquake had a magnitude of 7.2 making it stronger than the 7.0 quake that devastated the country in 2010 leaving hundreds of thousands dead and flattening large parts of the capital Port-au-Prince.

Here’s our coverage of the tragedy eleven and half years ago.

Earthquake in Haiti: Gone in 30 seconds

It was just another Tuesday in Port-au-Prince. Then, as the clocks nudged 4.53pm, the earth shook. Haiti will never be the same

Oliver O'Connell14 August 2021 15:43
1628951691

First images emerge on social media

Pictures of rubble-strewn streets and collapsed buildings have appeared on social media.

Oliver O'Connell14 August 2021 15:34
1628951618

Tsunami threat issues for Haiti following quake

A tsunami threat has been issued for Haiti following this morning’s earthquake.

Waves could reach between one and three metres in height above tide level on some coasts.

There is no threat to US coastal areas.

Oliver O'Connell14 August 2021 15:33

