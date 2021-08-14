Damage in Haiti following the earthquake on 14 August 2021 (Twitter)

A major earthquake struck western Haiti on Saturday morning and was felt across the Caribbean. Fatalities have been reported.

People fled their homes for fear that buildings might collapse when the magnitude 7.2 tremor struck at approximately 8.30am.

A 5.2 magnitude aftershock was also recorded about 20 minutes after the initial shaking.

The epicentre of the quake was 8km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150km west of the capital Port-au-Prince.

