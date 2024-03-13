Haiti news live: US ‘concerned’ about conditions as embassy staff airlifted out amid gang takeover
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended a meeting regarding the country’s situation on Monday
Haiti: Hundreds of inmates escape after armed gangs storm prison
Haiti’s prime minister Ariel Henry agreed to resign once a transitional presidential council is created amid urgent efforts to quell spiralling gang violence in the country. Kenya announced on Tuesday it would not deploy a previously organised security mission to Haiti as there is no “sitting government” to coordinate with on the ground.
Mr Henry confirmed his resignation hours after Caribbean leaders and US secretary of state Antony Blinken met in Jamaica to urgently discuss the crisis.
Mr Henry is currently in Puerto Rico and has been barred from returning to his home country. A growing number of officials in Haiti are calling for his resignation.
The country is under a state of emergency after heavily armed criminal gangs attacked major government assets across the capital Port-au-Prince in recent days and took control of the country’s main international airports.
The violence, which began on 29 February, has seen gang members burn down police stations and raid the country’s two biggest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.
Mr Henry has served as the country’s prime minister since 2021, the longest term in the unelected role since the Haitian constitution was drafted in the 1980s.
Kenya security mission on hold until a ‘sitting government’ is established in Haiti
The US pledged to spend $300m to help fund a Kenyan-led security mission to Haiti following increases in gang violence across the nation.
Prior to his resignation, Prime Minister Ariel Henry visited Kenya to ask for security assistance. That prompted a gang-led effort to remove him from office.
Hours after Mr Henry announced he was stepping down, Kenya announced it would not send a security team unless a “sitting government” was in place in Haiti.
“The deal they signed with the president [William Ruto] still stands although the deployment will not happen now because definitely we will require a sitting government to also collaborate with,” Salim Swaleh, Kenya’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told The New York Times.
Haitian leadership reliance on gangs may have laid the groundwork for collapse
Haitian leaders using gangs to achieve their ends may have contributed to the current crisis facing the nation, according to one historian.
Michael Deibert, author of “Notes From the Last Testament: The Struggle for Haiti,” and “Haiti Will Not Perish: A Recent History” told the Associated Press that young, out of work men who organized into gangs were sometimes hired by the government as muscle.
“Now, you have these different politicians that have been collaborating with these gangs for years, and … it blew up in their face,” Mr Deibert said.
Ariel Henry: ‘Haiti needs peace’
The unelected prime minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, annocuned he will step down amid growing gang violence and nearing total social collapse in the Caribbean nation.
Mr Henry informed the nation of his intents in a video he shared late on Monday.
“My government will leave immediately after the inauguration of the council. We will be a caretaker government until they name a prime minister and a new cabinet,” he said. “Haiti needs peace. Haiti needs stability.”
US officials called emergency talks on Haiti ‘critical moment’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters the meeting in Kingston, Jamaica was a “critical moment for Haiti and also all of us”. Meanwhile, he praised Jamaica for its “leadership in the hemisphere that we share.”
Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who chairs CARICOM, the trade bloc holding the talks, said the aim of the meeting was to bring “stability and normalcy” to Haiti, but that Haitian stakeholders “are not where they need to be,” according to AFP.
“Time is not on their side,” Ali warned in a video posted to social media, while describing reports out of Haiti as “dire.”
ICYMI: PM Ariel Henry says ‘no sacrifice too big for country’
Prime minister Ariel Henry released a video statement to announce his resignation after the Caribbean leaders confirmed he is stepping down.
In a videotaped statement, Mr Henry said: “The government that I’m running cannot remain insensitive in front of this situation. There is no sacrifice that is too big for our country.”
“The government I’m running will remove itself immediately after the installation of the council,” he said.
US forces deployed to protect US embassy in Haiti
Over the weekend, US military officials said they had flown in forces to Haiti to up security at the country’s Port-Au-Prince embassy. Authorities were careful to mention that no residents of the country were on the aircraft, amid rumours that senior Haitian officials might be attempting to flee the country as attacks worsen.
The aircraft landed at the embassy compound, meaning that helicopters were involved in the operation.
“This airlift of personnel into and out of the Embassy is consistent with our standard practice for Embassy security augmentation worldwide, and no Haitians were on board the military aircraft,” according to a statement released by the military. The military had previously ordered the departure of nonessential staff and all family members in July, according to the Associated Press.
Haiti’s crisis is prompting thousands of residents to flee to the Dominican Republic
Fifteen thousand people have been displaced in Haiti since the end of last month, when the gang attacks began, according to Le Monde. This has led to some of the country’s residents attempting to cross into neighbouring Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.
Despite the ongoing crisis, border officials in the Dominican Republic have been filmed deporting some of the residents back into Haiti, according to Al Jazeera.
Last year, the Dominican Republic closed its border with the country over the construction of a canal on the Massacre River, which lies in between the two countries. In October, the Dominican Republic partially reopened the border but maintained a ban on issuing visas to Haitian migrants.
Diplomatic tensions continue. After the gang attacks, Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry was denied entry into the Dominican Republic, forcing him to take shelter in nearby Puerto Rico.
Secretary Antony Blinken’s statement on Monday Caricom meeting
Antony Blinken attended meeting in Jamaica regarding Haiti crisis
Global leaders, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are expected to attend a meeting on Monday in Jamaica about Haiti’s future as it remains in a state of emergency following an attempted gang takeover.
Haiti prime minister resigns as criminal gangs plunge country into crisis
Haiti’s prime minister Ariel Henry has agreed to tender his resignation, regional Caribbean leaders said, amid weeks of spiralling violence in the country.
The prime minister has been under pressure to resign and has remained stranded outside the country in Puerto Rico due to surging violence and unrest in Haiti led by criminal gangs, who have taken control of much of the capital.
Mr Henry will stand down once a transitional government has been put in place, according to the chair of the Caribbean Community regional bloc Irfaan Ali, who is also president of Guyana.
