Haiti under state of emergency as world leaders gather for crisis talks amid gang takeover - live

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to attend a meeting regarding the country’s situation on Monday

Michelle Del Rey
Monday 11 March 2024 17:41
Haiti: Hundreds of inmates escape after armed gangs storm prison

Caribbean leaders are meeting in Jamaica on Monday to discuss the ongoing state of emergency in Haiti, where gangs have taken over most of the country’s capital city, Port-au-Prince, and have forced Prime Minister Ariel Henry out of the country.

Mr Henry is currently in Puerto Rico and has been barred from returning to his home country. A growing number of officials in Haiti are calling for his resignation. According to the Associated Press, the prime minister has rejected the calls. Patrick Boivert, a finance minister, is currently serving as the country’s acting prime minister.

Earlier this month, gangs stormed some of the country’s prisons and set at least 4,000 inmates free, leading to violence and chaos. The gangs also burned police stations and closed the main international airports.

The country then declared a state of emergency. It’s not clear if Mr Henry will attend the meeting on Monday. It was organised by  Caricom, a regional trade bloc that has pressed for a transitional government in the country for months.

Mr Henry has served as the country’s prime minister since 1987.

Haiti’s crisis is prompting thousands of residents to flee to the Dominican Republic

Fifteen thousand people have been displaced in Haiti since the end of last month, when the gang attacks began, according to Le Monde. This has led to some of the country’s residents attempting to cross into neighbouring Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

Despite the ongoing crisis, border officials in the Dominican Republic have been filmed deporting some of the residents back into Haiti, according to Al Jazeera.

Last year, the Dominican Republic closed its border with the country over the construction of a canal on the Massacre River, which lies in between the two countries. In October, the Dominican Republic partially reopened the border but maintained a ban on issuing visas to Haitian migrants.

Diplomatic tensions continue. After the gang attacks, Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry was denied entry into the Dominican Republic, forcing him to take shelter in nearby Puerto Rico.

Michelle Del Rey11 March 2024 17:41
Antony Blinken to attend meeting in Jamaica regarding Haiti crisis

Global leaders, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are expected to attend a meeting on Monday in Jamaica about Haiti’s future as it remains in a state of emergency following an attempted gang takeover.

