Connecticut family mourns death of nephew in Hamas terror attacks in Israel

A Connecticut family has spoken of their grief after their nephew was killed in an attack by Hamas terrorists in Israel on Saturday.

Aryeh Ziering, 27, died after going to the aid of an injured colleague as he raced south from Tel Aviv as the terror attack unfolded on Saturday morning.

“When he stood up to call the medic, he got shot,” his aunt, Debby Ziering, told CBS.

“Twenty-seven years was not enough. He had his whole life ahead of him. We’re gonna really miss him. He was a wonderful kid,” she added.

Mr Ziering grew up in Israel but was born to American parents. He split his time between the Middle East and the United States, and was a captain in the Israel Defense Forces.

His parents kept hold of their American citizenship, his aunt told USA Today from her home in Greenwich.

“We’re shattered,” his aunt said. “I mean, I’m in the United States and I feel so helpless. My sister got on a plane on Saturday as soon as she heard and she flew to Israel. I decided I was going to go a little later on when the whole shiva (mourning period) calmed down and spend some time with the family then.”

The 27-year-old received military honours at his funeral on Wednesday, where his family spoke of the pride he had in leading his IDF unit.

“His commitment and convictions told him this is what I believe, and this is what we do, and I’m going to be there and defend this country that is so important to me,” his father Mark Ziering said.

According to his family, Aryeh travelled home just last weekend to celebrate the holiday of Simchat Torah and attended festivities at his synagogue on Friday night, but quickly left to report for duty after hearing of the attacks.

His aunt recalled spending time with her nephew in April, who, she said, was contemplating leaving the IDF.

IDF Captain Aryeh Ziering (Family Handout)

“There was a whole different side to him, seeing him as a captain, seeing him with his troops. He gave 200 per cent to his guys, and they loved him,” she told CBS. “And although he was a very brave and heroic soldier, that’s really not who he was, and that’s really not who he wanted to be.”

She said his loss has left his family with an “immense sadness.”

“All the bloodshed, the anger, the hate, the killing. It breaks my heart,” she said. “He was a kid. He was 27 years old. He had his life ahead of him. He was smart, he was handsome, he had it all and it’s just such a pity that a life was lost. It’s a real loss for all of us.”

Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel early on Saturday morning, killing hundreds of people and taking dozens captive across the Gaza border.

At least 22 Americans have been killed since the violence began on Saturday, the US State Department has confirmed. Thousands more are believed to be injured while the number of individuals taken hostage by Hamas is currently unclear.

Hamas militants reportedly killed babies and “decapitated” women, according to Israeli officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately declared a state of war and promised “mighty vengeance” on Israel’s attackers.

On Monday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the “complete siege” of Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel.

Gaza has also been hit by retaliatory airstrikes by Israel, which have left at least 765 Gazans dead. An Israeli defence official vowed no buildings would remain in the region, saying that “Gaza will eventually turn into a city of tents”.

Human rights experts have warned that the blockade of Gaza will have devastating consequences for the region, which is expected to run out of fuel within hours.