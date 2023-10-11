Israeli-American soldier dies saving colleagues from Hamas attacks

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Israeli-American soldier died trying to save his colleagues during an attack by Hamasterrorists on Saturday.

Staff Sgt Roey Weiser’s mother told CNN that her 21-year-old son sacrificed himself in order to give others the chance to flee the military base at the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

Hamas terrorists stormed the base on Saturday during the surprise attack on Israel.

Naomi Feifer-Weiser said that her son went to confront the attackers on his own, allowing other soldiers to flee from the base.

His actions helped save the lives of 12 soldiers, his mother said.

“He died how he lived, by putting others first and when his base was overrun by terrorists, he went on his own to divert their attention allowing others to escape,” she said.

“Because of his bravery, at least 12 other soldiers are alive today.”

In a Facebook post announcing his death, the 21-year-old’s father spoke of the “indescribable heartbreak” of losing his “hero” son.

Weiser’s family was initially unable to locate his body and pleaded online for help.

But on Tuesday evening, the Israeli Defense Forces confirmed his body had been identified.

“Our sole wish is to lay Roey to eternal rest and grieve properly,” his father said.

Staff Sgt Roey Weiser (left) (Facebook/sourced)

At least 14 Americans have been killed since the violence began on Saturday, President Biden confirmed on Tuesday.

Thousands more are believed to be injured while the number of individuals taken hostage by Hamas is currently unclear.

Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel early on Saturday morning, killing hundreds of people and taking dozens captive across the Gaza border.

Hamas militants reportedly killed babies and “decapitated” women, according to Israeli officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately declared a state of war and promised “mighty vengeance” on Israel’s attackers.

On Monday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the “complete siege” of Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel.

Gaza has also been hit by retaliatory airstrikes by Israel, which have left at least 765 Gazans dead. An Israeli defence official vowed no buildings would remain in the region, saying that “Gaza will eventually turn into a city of tents”.

Human rights experts have warned that the blockade of Gaza will have devastating consequences for the region, which is expected to run out of fuel within hours.