Hawaii officials have released a new map of the Mauna Loa eruption, revealing the areas currently under threat from lava spewing out of the world’s largest active volcano.

In a Monday night update, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said that no populated areas were under threat but that officials would provide updates if the situation changed.

While residents may not be at risk from the lava, the Hawaii Department of Health is warning the public about risks of air quality hazards such as vog conditions, ash in the air, and rising levels of sulfur dioxide.

Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in nearly four decades late on Sunday night, triggering dozens of earthquakes of more than 2.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale, one of them clocking in at 4.2.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the eruption on the state’s Big Island began at approximately 11.30pm local time on Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.

Footage from US Geological Survey (USGS) webcams at the summit captured fountains of lava spewing from a long fissure and spreading across the caldera floor.