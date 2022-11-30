Mauna Loa news - live: Rare dual-eruption event created with nearby Kilauea volcano
Follow for the latest updates on Mauna Loa’s first eruption in 38 years
Mauna Loa: World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii
Hawaii officials have released a new map of the Mauna Loa eruption, revealing the areas currently under threat from lava spewing out of the world’s largest active volcano.
In a Monday night update, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said that no populated areas were under threat but that officials would provide updates if the situation changed.
While residents may not be at risk from the lava, the Hawaii Department of Health is warning the public about risks of air quality hazards such as vog conditions, ash in the air, and rising levels of sulfur dioxide.
Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in nearly four decades late on Sunday night, triggering dozens of earthquakes of more than 2.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale, one of them clocking in at 4.2.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the eruption on the state’s Big Island began at approximately 11.30pm local time on Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.
Footage from US Geological Survey (USGS) webcams at the summit captured fountains of lava spewing from a long fissure and spreading across the caldera floor.
Hawaii transport agency issues guidance to air passengers
The Hawaii Department of Transportation has issued guidance to air passengers in light of the eruption of Mauna Loa as the situation develops.
Hawaii Island Passengers with flights to Hilo International Airport (ITO) or the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) should check with their airline prior to heading to the airport due to the volcanic activity at Mauna Loa.
How are volcanic eruptions impacted by climate change?
While the eruption of Mauna Loa is a rare occurrence, the climate crisis could lead to more volcanic activity, some scientists say.
The greenhouse gas emissions heating the planet are melting glaciers and in turn destabilizing mountains, creating conditions for volcanic eruptions that were previously restrained.
“Imagine the ice like some sort of protective layer – when the ice melts away, the mountain is free to collapse,” Gioachino Roberti, a PhD student researching volcanic activity at the University of Clermont Auvergne, previously told The Independent. “If your mountain is a volcano you have another problem. Volcanoes are a pressurised system and if you remove pressure by ice melting and landslide, you have a problem.”
Louise Boyles reports.
How does climate change impact volcanic eruptions?
Lava flows contained to the summit area with no threat to communities downslope, but the situation is being closely monitored
‘Slow buildup’ to eruption was recognised by authorities
Asked whether there were signs that the eruption was coming, the USGS Volcanoes Twitter account replied: “Activity has definitely been elevated for months - enough that HVO started holding community meetings in potentially impacted areas to ensure that residents knew the hazards and what to expect. Onsets are always very rapid at Mauna Loa, but the slow buildup was recognized.”
Residents shared concerns weeks before eruption
Hawaii residents were worried about a possible eruption weeks before it happened.
“We are concerned. We haven’t thought too much about the volcano, even in 2018 when an [Kīlauea] eruption happened on the east side of the island. We knew it would not touch our homes,” resident Laura Roberts told Newsweek last month.
“Here in Ocean View, [Mauna Loa’s] lava could reach the ocean in less than three hours and our homes faster than that. We are on the rift zone so fissures could open. It’s a weird feeling to know that there is a possibility of losing your home. It also makes us feel like we should not travel because what if something happens and we can’t evacuate our important things and animals,” she added at the time.
Lava reached sea in under three hours during 1950 eruption
Mauna Loa is one of five volcanoes making up the Big Island of Hawaii – the island furthest to the south in the Hawaiian archipelago.
The volcano reaches 13,679 feet (4,169m) over the sea and sites beside the smaller Kilauea volcano.
Kilauea erupted in 2018, destroying 700 homes, according to the Associated Press.
Some of the slopes on Mauna Loa are steeper than those of Kilauea, meaning that lava can travel faster.
When it erupted in 1950, the lava went 15 miles (24km), hitting the ocean in under three hours.
What hazards are posed by Hawaii’s Mauna Loa?
Lava is shooting 100 ft to 200 ft into the air as Hawaii‘s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years.
For now, lava is not threatening any homes or communities and no evacuation orders have been issued. Lava could eventually reach neighborhoods as it flows downhill though it could take a week or more for molten rock to reach populated areas.
Mauna Loa is spewing sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases. They form volcanic smog, or vog, when they mix with vapor, oxygen and dust in sunlight. As a result, state health officials are urging people to cut back on outdoor exercise and other activities that cause heavy breathing.
Here, The Independent has the latest information about what hazards are posed by Mauna Loa’s eruption.
EXPLAINER: What hazards are posed by Hawaii's Mauna Loa?
Lava is shooting into the air and flowing downhill as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years
Mauna Loa is home to critical global CO2 monitoring site
On the north flank of the Mauna Loa Volcano sits the observatory holding the longest record of carbon dioxide (CO2) measurement in the atmosphere.
The measurements, started in 1958 by Charles David Keeling, a scientist with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration facility, have been integral to the world’s understanding of the climate crisis.
The Mauna Loa Observatory is 11,135 feet above sea level making it an ideal location for gathering the data because of its remoteness from people and vegetation, and relatively undisturbed air.
CO2 is being pumped into the atmosphere mainly from burning fossil fuels. This heating of the planet is leading to increases in sea level rise and more extreme impacts like wildfires, floods and storms.
The last measurement of global daily CO2 was 418.05 parts per million (ppm) on 27th November, 2022 - and it continues to rise.
PPM refers to how many parts of carbon dioxide there are in one million parts of air. Climate scientists have suggested that around 350ppm would be a safe level of CO2 in the atmosphere.
Mauna Loa’s eruption led to rare dual-eruption event with nearby Kilauea
After news broke that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, had begun erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years on Sunday night, eyes quickly turned to its neighbouring Kilauea, in hopes that they might be able to catch a rare glimpse of a dual-eruption event.
Those who’d pinned their hopes of catching such a sight were rewarded come early Monday morning, as the sky was set ablaze by the pair of erupting volcanoes at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.
Kilauea, located just 21 miles away from the larger Mauna Loa, has been erupting for more than a year.
But it was the first time in 38 years that the pair of volcanoes erupted simultaneously this week, treating park visitors to a stunning - and rare - shot that was widely shared on social media.
Neither eruptions are currently threatening homes or nearby infrastructure at this time, the park said, though state health officials warned of potential impacts on air quality.
Warnings issued for weeks prior to eruption
Warnings began to be issued part way through September when geologists began to record an uptick in the number of earthquakes trembling below the surface of Mauna Loa.
For a typical day in mid-September, the site was experiencing approximately 20 quakes a day, but that number shifted up to 40 by the beginning of October.
In response to this shift in seismic activity, the US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory updated its advisory level from green to yellow out of precaution for the volcano’s “heightened unrest”.
In this four-tier advisory system, green is the lowest and equates to normal activity; yellow intimates that the “volcano is exhibiting signs of elevated unrest above known background activity”; orange is watch and means that there is “escalating unrest with increased potential of eruption”; and red means an eruption is “imminent, underway, or suspected”.
In October, the summit of Mauna Loa was closed to tourists in light of the heightened activity out of what the NPS called “a precautionary measure”.
Latest USGS pictures of the Mauna Loa eruption
