A car has crashed into an Apple store in the Boston suburb of Hingham, leading to the death of one person while at least 14 have been injured.

The 14 people were taken to area hospitals by ambulances after a Black SUV crashed into the store, leaving four people in critical condition, The Patriot Ledger reported. Those in critical condition were taken to Boston for treatment.

Police have called for a tow truck to remove the vehicle which is lodged in the back wall of the shop, trapping people inside.

Several ambulances from departments some distance away from Hingham have been brought to the scene, as well as a medical helicopter.

The crash took place at a shopping centre on Derby Street. A bus from the MBTA has been put into use as triage.

Local police weren’t answering calls following the crash and they hadn’t posted any updates on social media or on their website, according to The Patriot Ledger.

As of 11.49am, the South Shore Hospital wasn’t taking on any further patients, police radio communications revealed, the local outlet reported.

The glass wall of the store had a large hole in it, footage from the scene shows.

Following the crash, several people were laying on the ground just outside the store as they were being taken care of by first responders.

More follows...