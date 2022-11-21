Car crashes into Massachusetts Apple store leaving one dead and 14 injured
At least one killed after car crashes into Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts
A car has crashed into an Apple store in the Boston suburb of Hingham, leading to the death of one person while at least 14 have been injured.
The 14 people were taken to area hospitals by ambulances after a Black SUV crashed into the store, leaving four people in critical condition, The Patriot Ledger reported. Those in critical condition were taken to Boston for treatment.
Police have called for a tow truck to remove the vehicle which is lodged in the back wall of the shop, trapping people inside.
Several ambulances from departments some distance away from Hingham have been brought to the scene, as well as a medical helicopter.
The crash took place at a shopping centre on Derby Street. A bus from the MBTA has been put into use as triage.
Local police weren’t answering calls following the crash and they hadn’t posted any updates on social media or on their website, according to The Patriot Ledger.
As of 11.49am, the South Shore Hospital wasn’t taking on any further patients, police radio communications revealed, the local outlet reported.
The glass wall of the store had a large hole in it, footage from the scene shows.
Following the crash, several people were laying on the ground just outside the store as they were being taken care of by first responders.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies