Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1692387278

Hurricane Hilary live updates: Category 4 storm aimed at Southern California threatens year’s rain in one day

Some parts of Mexico and California could see a year’s worth of rain and flash flooding

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 18 August 2023 20:34
Comments

California prepares for Hurricane Hilary

Southern California has been issued its first-ever tropical storm watch as “large and powerful” Hurricane Hilary takes aim at Mexico and the region over the next 48 hours.

The National Hurricane Center says that the watch is unprecedented for the region and Hilary is expected to bring heavy rain and the risk of flash flooding from the Baja California peninsula all the way north to Nevada.

As of Friday, the hurricane was located about 360 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.

“It is rare — indeed nearly unprecedented in the modern record — to have a tropical system like this move through Southern California,” Greg Postel of the Weather Channel told CBS News.

The last time a tropical storm hit California was 1939, before they were even given names and the state has been hit by sub-tropical storms in the years since. Forty-five people died in that storm, most from drowning.

The hurricane is expected to hit Baja Mexico over the weekend and weaken and arrive in Southern California as a tropical storm on Sunday evening.

“Right now, it’s looking like we’ll still have a tropical storm when it moves into Southern California, but it’s going to be weakening pretty quickly,” said meteorologist Brandt Maxwell, of the National Weather Service.

Recommended

1692387278

Preparations underway ahead of Hurricane Hilary landfall

Restaurant employees put protective wood planks at a restaurant near the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Employees of a restaurant take away the furnitures before the arrival of Hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie18 August 2023 20:34
1692386258

Hurricane Hilary Heads Toward Southern California

Hurricane Hilary Heads Toward Southern California
Graeme Massie18 August 2023 20:17
1692385298

Hurricane Hilary takes aim at Mexico

General view of the Medano beach before the arrival of hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)

General view of the Medano beach before the arrival of hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie18 August 2023 20:01
1692384398

Mexico prepares for arrival of Hurricane Hilary

General view of the Medano beach before the arrival of hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)

People observe the sea before the arrival of hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)

A family walks on the Medano beach before the arrival of hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie18 August 2023 19:46
1692383738

Southern California gets first ever tropical storm watch

Graeme Massie18 August 2023 19:35
1692383138

Hurricane Hilary may dump more than a year’s worth of rain on the southwest

Tropical storms have only touched down in California a few times in the last century.

Hurricane Hilary may dump more than a year’s worth of rain on the southwest

Tropical storms have only touched down in California a few times in the last century

Graeme Massie18 August 2023 19:25
1692382448

Southern California gets first ever tropical storm watch as Hurricane Hilary approaches

Hilary expected to bring heavy rain and the risk of flash flooding from the Baja California peninsula all the way to Nevada.

Southern California gets first ever tropical storm watch for Hurricane Hilary

Hilary expected to bring heavy rain and the risk of flash flooding from the Baja California peninsula all the way to Nevada

Graeme Massie18 August 2023 19:14
1692382356

Welcome to Hurricane Hilary blog

This is a live blog that will follow Hurricane Hilary as it moves onshore in Mexico and pushes into the US over the weekend.

Graeme Massie18 August 2023 19:12

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in