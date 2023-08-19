Hurricane Hilary live updates: Storm could bring ‘catastrophic,’ ‘life-threatening flooding’ to California
Some parts of Mexico and California could see a year’s worth of rain and flash flooding as Category 2 hurricane approaches
California prepares for Hurricane Hilary
Southern California has been issued its first-ever tropical storm watch as Hurricane Hilary continues on its path from the Pacific towards Baja California, Mexico, and the Southwest United States.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday that the storm will bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” through Monday.
The hurricane, which was downgraded from a Category 4 to a Category 2 storm on Saturday, was arriving in Baja as of roughly 2pm Pacific time.
As of Saturday afternoon, the hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, according to the NHC.
The storm is expected to begin impacting the US early on Sunday.
The hurricane will weaken slightly as it heads towards Southern California, but is still bringing nearly unprecedented conditions.
The last time a major tropical storm hit touched down in the state was in 1939, where homes were washed away and 48 people were killed.
Hurricane Hilary could create new lake in world’s hottest place as it bears down on California
Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring heavy rain to Southern California as it continues its path towards Mexico’s Baja California.
Hilary will plow into the Mexican peninsula sometime on Sunday, amid concerns of “life-threatening and potentially catastrophic” floods. The US National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch from the Golden State’s Pacific coast to interior mountains and deserts — the first in Southern California in 84 years.
Meteorologists have warned that heavy rainfall could potentially turn Death Valley National Park into a massive lake, AccuWeather reports. Death Valley, the hottest place on earth, is expected to receive more than its annual two-inch rainfall, prompting major flooding and flash floods, the park said in a statement on Friday.
Evacuations begin as Hilary approaches Southern
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation notices for residents of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and NE Yucaipa, as Southern California braces for the arrival of Hurricane Hilary, which is expected to bring rare rain and flash floods to the usually dry region.
Las Vegas prepares for Hurricane Hilary: ‘Bring a shovel'
The city of Las Vegas is preparing for heavy rains with the arrival of Hurricane Hilary forecasted sometime this weekend.
The city offered sand bags at multiple sites to help homes and businesses divert flood waters.
Joe Biden will be in California during Hurricane Hilary aftermath
Joe Biden and his family are vacationing in scenic Lake Tahoe, California, this week, renting a home from billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer.
That puts the president in the same state that’s going to be hit with floods, rain, and heavy winds because of Hurricane Hilary.
The president will be monitoring the situation closely, the White House told NBC News.
Hurricane Hilary downgraded as it approaches California
Hurricane Hilary has been downgraded from a Category 4 to a Category 3 storm as of Saturday morning, though officials still warn the hurricane could bring serious weather impacst to Southern California and Mexico in the coming days.
California will see “widespread shower activity” and a “tremendous amount of precipitation,” according to the National Weather Service.
California deserts could be worst-hit in Hilary, officials say
Officials are worried about the unusual combination of Hurricane Hilary’s heavy precipitation and California’s dry desert regions, which sit in the storm’s path.
“We’re keeping a very close eye on our desert regions east of San Diego and Los Angeles,” Brian Ferguson, deputy director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, said on Saturday, warning that “some parts of those areas may receive double their yearly amount of water in just a single day.”
Advocates worry LA isn’t doing enough to protect homeless from Hilary flooding
Advocates for unhoused people in Los Angeles worry the city isn’t doing enough to prepare for heavy rains and flooding that might arrive in the city this weekend because of Hurricane Hilary.
“We should be in overdrive right now,” Erin Mauffray of Palms Unhoused Mutual Aid told LA Public Press.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said this week it “will continue to identify available beds for unhoused Angelenos and is doing outreach to “people encamped within the flood control areas around the Santa Fe Dam and throughout the San Gabriel River Watershed, following our well-established rapid response protocols.”
Sunday will be Hurricane Hilary’s ‘time frame of most impact'
As Hurricane Hilary heads towards the US, forecasters say Sunday could bring the most dangerous conditions.
By that point, the storm will be above Baja California in Mexico and parts of Southern California and Arizona in the US.
Amazing video shows Hurricane Hilary from space
It all looks so peaceful from up there.
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station got a glimpse of Hurricane Hilary earlier this week, where the powerful tropical storm appeared as a giant white spiraling disk.
California National Guard prepares for arrival of Hurricane Hilary
As Hurricane Hilary heads towards North America, Southern California is bracing for the extremely rare event of a tropical storm hitting its shores.
The California National Guard said on Saturday it “strategically pre-positioned resources” throughout the region ahead of the storm, which is expected to bring heavy rains, winds, and flash flooding.
