Hurricane Hilary live updates: Storm could bring ‘catastrophic,’ ‘life-threatening flooding’ to California
Some parts of Mexico and California could see a year’s worth of rain and flash flooding as Cateigry 3 hurricane approaches
California prepares for Hurricane Hilary
Southern California has been issued its first-ever tropical storm watch as Hurricane Hilary continues on its path from the Pacific towards Baja California, Mexico, and the Southwest United States.
The National Hurricane Center said on Saturday that the storm will bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” through Monday.
The hurricane, which is moving northwestward at a rate of 16 mph, has sustained winds of 125 mph.
It is expected to begin impacting the US early on Sunday.
The hurricane will weaken slightly as it heads towards Southern California, but is still bringing nearly unprecedented conditions.
The last time a major tropical storm hit the state was in 1939, where homes were washed away and 48 people were killed.
Joe Biden will be in California during Hurricane Hilary aftermath
Joe Biden and his family are vacationing in scenic Lake Tahoe, California, this week, renting a home from billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer.
That puts the president in the same state that’s going to be hit with floods, rain, and heavy winds because of Hurricane Hilary.
The president will be monitoring the situation closely, the White House told NBC News.
Hurricane Hilary downgraded as it approaches California
Hurricane Hilary has been downgraded from a Category 4 to a Category 3 storm as of Saturday morning, though officials still warn the hurricane could bring serious weather impacst to Southern California and Mexico in the coming days.
California will see “widespread shower activity” and a “tremendous amount of precipitation,” according to the National Weather Service.
California deserts could be worst-hit in Hilary, officials say
Officials are worried about the unusual combination of Hurricane Hilary’s heavy precipitation and California’s dry desert regions, which sit in the storm’s path.
“We’re keeping a very close eye on our desert regions east of San Diego and Los Angeles,” Brian Ferguson, deputy director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, said on Saturday, warning that “some parts of those areas may receive double their yearly amount of water in just a single day.”
Advocates worry LA isn’t doing enough to protect homeless from Hilary flooding
Advocates for unhoused people in Los Angeles worry the city isn’t doing enough to prepare for heavy rains and flooding that might arrive in the city this weekend because of Hurricane Hilary.
“We should be in overdrive right now,” Erin Mauffray of Palms Unhoused Mutual Aid told LA Public Press.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said this week it “will continue to identify available beds for unhoused Angelenos and is doing outreach to “people encamped within the flood control areas around the Santa Fe Dam and throughout the San Gabriel River Watershed, following our well-established rapid response protocols.”
Sunday will be Hurricane Hilary’s ‘time frame of most impact'
As Hurricane Hilary heads towards the US, forecasters say Sunday could bring the most dangerous conditions.
By that point, the storm will be above Baja California in Mexico and parts of Southern California and Arizona in the US.
Amazing video shows Hurricane Hilary from space
It all looks so peaceful from up there.
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station got a glimpse of Hurricane Hilary earlier this week, where the powerful tropical storm appeared as a giant white spiraling disk.
California National Guard prepares for arrival of Hurricane Hilary
As Hurricane Hilary heads towards North America, Southern California is bracing for the extremely rare event of a tropical storm hitting its shores.
The California National Guard said on Saturday it “strategically pre-positioned resources” throughout the region ahead of the storm, which is expected to bring heavy rains, winds, and flash flooding.
Hurricane Hilary causes MLB to reschedule multiple games
Major League Baseball has rescheduled three different series involving teams in Southern California as Hurricane Hilary heads towards the state.
The inclement weather, which is expected to bring rain, heavy winds, and flooding throughout the Southwest, impacted three Sunday series: the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres; the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Angels; and the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The games will all be played on Saturday instead.
“I’m very grateful that they were proactive in the thought,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told ESPN.com. “It’s certainly going to be an inconvenience for some people that had Sunday tickets, but to at least get ahead of it made sense to me. ... This is crazy. A hurricane, Southern California, this is very unprecedented, clearly. I just want to make sure we get ahead of it, people get safe and it passes us by.”
When will the US start feeling the effects of Hurricane Hilary?
Hurricane Hilary is expected to make landfall in Mexico on Sunday, but the US might start feeling the effects of the storm even sooner.
Rain from Hilary will reach California later Saturday, according to forecasts, and is expected to peak on Sunday night, bringing between 3 and 6 inches across Southern California and southern Nevada.
National Hurricane Center warns of ‘catastrophic’ flooding in Southwest
The National Hurricane Center has issued a stark warning about the potential effects of Hurricane Hilary on Baja California and the Southwestern US.
“Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” is expecting to accompany the storm, which is expected to hit Mexico on Saturday, the NHC said.
