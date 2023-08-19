✕ Close California prepares for Hurricane Hilary

Southern California has been issued its first-ever tropical storm watch as Hurricane Hilary continues on its path from the Pacific towards Baja California, Mexico, and the Southwest United States.

The National Hurricane Center said on Saturday that the storm will bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” through Monday.

The hurricane, which is moving northwestward at a rate of 16 mph, has sustained winds of 125 mph.

It is expected to begin impacting the US early on Sunday.

The hurricane will weaken slightly as it heads towards Southern California, but is still bringing nearly unprecedented conditions.

The last time a major tropical storm hit the state was in 1939, where homes were washed away and 48 people were killed.