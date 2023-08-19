Jump to content

Liveupdated1692450000

Hurricane Hilary live updates: Category 4 storm aimed at Southern California threatens year’s rain in one day

Some parts of Mexico and California could see a year’s worth of rain and flash flooding

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 19 August 2023 14:00
Comments

California prepares for Hurricane Hilary

Southern California has been issued its first-ever tropical storm watch as “large and powerful” Hurricane Hilary takes aim at Mexico and the region over the next 48 hours.

The National Hurricane Center says that the watch is unprecedented for the region and Hilary is expected to bring heavy rain and the risk of flash flooding from the Baja California peninsula all the way north to Nevada.

As of Friday, the hurricane was located about 360 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.

“It is rare — indeed nearly unprecedented in the modern record — to have a tropical system like this move through Southern California,” Greg Postel of the Weather Channel told CBS News.

The last time a tropical storm hit California was 1939, before they were even given names and the state has been hit by sub-tropical storms in the years since. Forty-five people died in that storm, most from drowning.

The hurricane is expected to hit Baja Mexico over the weekend and weaken and arrive in Southern California as a tropical storm on Sunday evening.

“Right now, it’s looking like we’ll still have a tropical storm when it moves into Southern California, but it’s going to be weakening pretty quickly,” said meteorologist Brandt Maxwell, of the National Weather Service.

1692450000

NASA posts satellite images of Hurricane Hilary

Graeme Massie19 August 2023 14:00
1692446640

Preparations underway in Southern California for tropical storm

A man walks past sand bags placed to protect beach front homes in Seal Beach, California on August 18, 2023, as they prepare for hurricane Hilary.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Children make their way up and down a sand berm put in place to protect low-lying beachfront homes in Seal Beach, California on August 18, 2023, as they prepare for hurricane Hilary.

(AFP via Getty Images)

A sand berm is pictured to protect low-lying beachfront homes in Seal Beach, California on August 18, 2023, as they prepare for hurricane Hilary.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie19 August 2023 13:04
1692443460

MLB games moved because of Hurricane Hilary

Major League Baseball has moved a string of games in California as Hurricane Hilary takes aim at Mexico and the region.

Sunday’s games between San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins, and Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays will all be moved to Saturday for split doubleheaders, MLB announced on Friday.

Aerial view of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

(Getty Images)
Graeme Massie19 August 2023 12:11
1692439440

What is the path of Hurricane Hillary?

Hurricane Hilary has now strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane and is expected to make landfall somewhere on the west coast of Baja California in Mexico over the weekend. It is then expected to weaken into a tropical storm and continue on its path up the peninsula and hit Southern California late on Sunday or early on Monday morning.

Path of Hurricane Hilary

(NOAA)
Graeme Massie19 August 2023 11:04
1692435780

Joe Biden says White House monitoring Hurricane Hilary

Graeme Massie19 August 2023 10:03
1692432180

Preparations underway ahead of Hurricane Hilary landfall

Restaurant employees put protective wood planks at a restaurant near the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Employees of a restaurant take away the furnitures before the arrival of Hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie19 August 2023 09:03
1692428198

Hurricane Hilary takes aim at Mexico

General view of the Medano beach before the arrival of hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

General view of the Medano beach before the arrival of hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie19 August 2023 07:56
1692424875

When is Hurricane Hilary supposed to hit California?

Hurricane Hilary is expected to hit Baja California in Mexico over the weekend, before weakening to a tropical storm and arriving in Southern California late on Sunday night or early on Monday morning, experts predict.

The region was last hit with a tropical storm in 1939, and a hurricane in October 1958, which travelled from San Diego to Long Beach.

Graeme Massie19 August 2023 07:01
1692422258

Hurricane Hilary Heads Toward Southern California

Hurricane Hilary Heads Toward Southern California
Graeme Massie19 August 2023 06:17
1692417818

Mexico prepares for arrival of Hurricane Hilary

General view of the Medano beach before the arrival of hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

People observe the sea before the arrival of hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)

A family walks on the Medano beach before the arrival of hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie19 August 2023 05:03

