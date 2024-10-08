How the Tampa zoo is protecting 1,000 animals from Hurricane Milton

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Workers are racing to protect more than 1,000 animals that live in Tampa’s zoo as Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida’s western coast.

ZooTampa said it would be closed through Thursday, as zookeepers began to move animals to safety.

“The zoo has a comprehensive severe weather plan in place to ensure the safety of our animals and team members and will take all precautions as conditions warrant,” it said in a social media post on Monday.

Images taken at the zoo on Monday show a mother and baby orangutan huddling together, employees moving items to protected areas and two workers lifting an African porcupine named “chompers” in a crate.

Sandra Torres, vice president of marketing and communications for the zoo, told The Independent Tuesday that larger animals such as elephants, giraffes, panthers and bears have barns or night housing that are hurricane-proof, but birds and smaller animals are being moved to kennels.

A mother and child orangutan are huddled together at ZooTampa on Monday before they are moved to hurricane-safe buildings. Hurricane Milton is expected to bring conditions not seen in the Florida city for a century ( Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Image )

The zoo’s flamingos are put into the back of a truck and moved as a herd.

“It can be very stressful for an animal - the moving...” Torres said. “But, we are keeping an eye on the animals’ behavior and [making] sure that they’re handling it OK.”

The number of animals being moved totals around 1,000, and the zoo was still working early Tuesday afternoon. Sunny conditions in Tampa, Torres said, have worked in their favor. When Milton actually strikes, 12 people will look after the animals.

“That team is made up of animal care, a vet, a horticulturist, maintenance, a medic - and that team will be on site to handle any major emergencies that may happen,” she said.

Employees move items to protected areas at Tampa’s ZooTampa on Monday. A total of 12 employees are expected to ride out Hurricane Milton with their animals. ( Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images )

They’ll also assess the zoo after the storm hits and before its recovery crew returns to Tampa. They’ll look for downed trees, fencing and debris that could make good escape routes for animals.

“We’re a zoo, we’re a park, so we have lots of trees. So, it’s the trees that will kind of create a mess,” Torres explained.

Many of their species are threatened or endangered, and the zoo has to be particularly careful with them. For example, they take care of red wolves. There are only up to 30 of the species in the wild.

Employees move an African porcupine named “Chompers” to a pet carrier at ZooTampa on Monday. Smaller animals are being moved to hurricane-safe structures inside kennels. ( Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images )

“They have such a passion and commitment to those animals. They’re making sure that they also are safe during this storm,” Torres said.

ZooTampa, which has been open since 1930, also practices for massive storms year-round. Staff had a meeting after Hurricane Helene hit two weeks ago. There was no damage to the zoo from that Category 4 hurricane.

African elephants are seen before being moved to protected areas at ZooTampa on Monday before Hurricane Milton make landfall. Larger animals are going to barns and hurricane-proof buildings. ( Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images )

As late as Monday, ZooTampa and Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Commission were still rescuing wild manatees that had reached areas normally inaccessible after floodwaters rose during Helene.

“We’re also at the ready, not only to make sure our animals are safe, but then also our manatee rescue team is ready once the storm passes to help any of those wild manatees that may find themselves in the wrong spot because of this storm surge,” Torres said.