Hurricane Milton ‘explodes’ into Category 5 storm as Florida braces for ‘life-threatening’ 180-mph winds: Live
Hurricane Helene was a ‘wake-up call,’ but Milton could be ‘literally catastrophic,’ Tampa mayor warns
A Florida mayor issued a stark warning that residents will die if they don’t evacuate as Hurricane Milton intensified to a Category 5 on Monday evening.
The potential “once in a lifetime” storm is bearing down on the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to remain “extremely dangerous” as it makes landfall in Florida by Wednesday, hitting the densely populated Tampa Bay area first.
With air pressure in the storm’s eye dropping to a near-record low 897 millibars and winds reaching 160mph, Milton is now the fifth most intense Atlantic hurricane on record.
“If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you’re gonna die,” Tampa mayor Jane Castor said on CNN. Hurricane Helene was a “wake-up call,” but Milton could be “literally catastrophic,” she said.
Pinellas County sheriff Bob Gualtieri warned locals to prepare for the largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma, saying, “This is going to be bad. Everyone just needs to get out.”
Milton is racing towards areas already devastated by Hurricane Helene.
“There are some areas with a lot of debris... if hit by a major hurricane, it’s going to dramatically increase damage,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis warned.
Florida residents urged to prepare hurricane plan and supplies
Having a plan and an emergency kit before Hurricane Milton strikes is crucial and heeding warnings to evacuate could be a life-saving decision, emergency officials said on Monday.
People should do three key things: make a plan, have an emergency kit and stay informed, according to Jaime Hernandez, the emergency management director in Hollywood, Florida.
“If they have called an evacuation order, I beg you, I implore you to evacuate."
Hurricane Milton to remain 'extremely dangerous' through landfall
Hurricane Milton, which exploded into a Category 5 hurricane within a period of hours on Monday, is expected to remain "extremely dangerous" as it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
"While fluctuations in intensity are expected, Milton is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through landfall in Florida," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory.
NOAA satellite captures swirling eye of Hurricane Milton
Free Uber rides to Florida hurricane shelters
Florida authorities are providing free Uber rides to and from storm shelters for anyone within counties under evacuation orders.
The state's Division of Emergency Management said on Monday evening that that people meeting those criteria can now activate the offer by adding the promo called MILTONRELIEF within the Uber app.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue warns barrier island access will be shut down Tuesday
The Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department wrote on Facebook Monday that it access to the barrier islands, including Clearwater Beach, would be restricted to residents, business owners, employees who work on the beach, ride-share drivers and workers who are hauling debris.
On Tuesday at the same time, all access will be shut down.
“Take this time the next 24 hours to make your preparations. If you live in an evacuation zone, you need to evacuate,” the department said.
Milton forming a new eyewall, says expert
Boston TV meteorologist Eric Fisher says that Milton is in the process of expanding its eyewall to create a bigger eye, which would have both helpful and harmful effects for human beings in its path.
That process may cause Milton to lose intensity, Fisher explained, but also could increase the amount of storm surge flooding.
Emergency Shoulder Use activated for evacuees
If you stay you will die, says Tampa mayor
The mayor of Tampa has issued a stark warning to residents, saying that if you remain in an evacuation zone "you will die".
That's according to Spectrum News producer John Park, and it's just one of many incredibly blunt assessments of Hurricane Milton we're now hearing from officials and experts.
"This is nothing short of astronomical. I am at a loss for words to meteorologically describe to you the storm's small eye and intensity," said local weatherman Noah Bergren.
He said the eye of the hurricane was "tiny" at merely 3.8 miles wide, and that the storm was "nearing the mathematical limit of what Earth's atmosphere over this ocean water can produce".
Milton may be worst storm to hit Tampa area in over a century
Sarasota County will begin shutting off water services Tuesday morning
At 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Sarasota County Public Utilities will begin shutting off potable water services and lift stations for wastewater services to customers on Siesta Key and Casey Key.
“This precautionary measure protects the community’s infrastructure, which may be inundated by storm surge and high winds,” the county said on Facebook. “Sarasota County Public Utilities team members are prepared to deploy when conditions are safe and restore water services to those who are impacted. As a reminder, when potable water services return, these areas will be under a boil water notice.”
