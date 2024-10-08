Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1728362748

Hurricane Milton ‘explodes’ into Category 5 storm as Florida braces for ‘life-threatening’ 180-mph winds: Live

Hurricane Helene was a ‘wake-up call,’ but Milton could be ‘literally catastrophic,’ Tampa mayor warns

Stuti Mishra
Tuesday 08 October 2024 05:45
What to know about Hurricane Milton

A Florida mayor issued a stark warning that residents will die if they don’t evacuate as Hurricane Milton intensified to a Category 5 on Monday evening.

The potential “once in a lifetime” storm is bearing down on the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to remain “extremely dangerous” as it makes landfall in Florida by Wednesday, hitting the densely populated Tampa Bay area first.

With air pressure in the storm’s eye dropping to a near-record low 897 millibars and winds reaching 160mph, Milton is now the fifth most intense Atlantic hurricane on record.

“If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you’re gonna die,” Tampa mayor Jane Castor said on CNN. Hurricane Helene was a “wake-up call,” but Milton could be “literally catastrophic,” she said.

Pinellas County sheriff Bob Gualtieri warned locals to prepare for the largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma, saying, “This is going to be bad. Everyone just needs to get out.”

Milton is racing towards areas already devastated by Hurricane Helene.

“There are some areas with a lot of debris... if hit by a major hurricane, it’s going to dramatically increase damage,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis warned.

1728362435

Florida residents urged to prepare hurricane plan and supplies

Having a plan and an emergency kit before Hurricane Milton strikes is crucial and heeding warnings to evacuate could be a life-saving decision, emergency officials said on Monday.

People should do three key things: make a plan, have an emergency kit and stay informed, according to Jaime Hernandez, the emergency management director in Hollywood, Florida.

“If they have called an evacuation order, I beg you, I implore you to evacuate."

Ahead of hurricane strike, Floridians should have a plan, a supply kit and heed evacuation advice

Emergency managers say having a plan and an emergency kit before Hurricane Milton strikes is paramount

Stuti Mishra8 October 2024 05:40
1728361248

Hurricane Milton to remain 'extremely dangerous' through landfall

Hurricane Milton, which exploded into a Category 5 hurricane within a period of hours on Monday, is expected to remain "extremely dangerous" as it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

"While fluctuations in intensity are expected, Milton is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through landfall in Florida," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory.

Stuti Mishra8 October 2024 05:20
1728360000

NOAA satellite captures swirling eye of Hurricane Milton

Julia Musto8 October 2024 05:00
1728358002

Free Uber rides to Florida hurricane shelters

Florida authorities are providing free Uber rides to and from storm shelters for anyone within counties under evacuation orders.

The state's Division of Emergency Management said on Monday evening that that people meeting those criteria can now activate the offer by adding the promo called MILTONRELIEF within the Uber app.

Io Dodds8 October 2024 04:26
1728356453

Clearwater Fire & Rescue warns barrier island access will be shut down Tuesday

The Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department wrote on Facebook Monday that it access to the barrier islands, including Clearwater Beach, would be restricted to residents, business owners, employees who work on the beach, ride-share drivers and workers who are hauling debris.

On Tuesday at the same time, all access will be shut down.

“Take this time the next 24 hours to make your preparations. If you live in an evacuation zone, you need to evacuate,” the department said.

Julia Musto8 October 2024 04:00
1728356109

Milton forming a new eyewall, says expert

Boston TV meteorologist Eric Fisher says that Milton is in the process of expanding its eyewall to create a bigger eye, which would have both helpful and harmful effects for human beings in its path.

That process may cause Milton to lose intensity, Fisher explained, but also could increase the amount of storm surge flooding.

Io Dodds8 October 2024 03:55
1728352853

Emergency Shoulder Use activated for evacuees

Julia Musto8 October 2024 03:00
1728351762

If you stay you will die, says Tampa mayor

The mayor of Tampa has issued a stark warning to residents, saying that if you remain in an evacuation zone "you will die".

That's according to Spectrum News producer John Park, and it's just one of many incredibly blunt assessments of Hurricane Milton we're now hearing from officials and experts.

"This is nothing short of astronomical. I am at a loss for words to meteorologically describe to you the storm's small eye and intensity," said local weatherman Noah Bergren.

He said the eye of the hurricane was "tiny" at merely 3.8 miles wide, and that the storm was "nearing the mathematical limit of what Earth's atmosphere over this ocean water can produce".

Io Dodds8 October 2024 02:42
1728351053

Milton may be worst storm to hit Tampa area in over a century

Julia Musto8 October 2024 02:30
1728349253

Sarasota County will begin shutting off water services Tuesday morning

At 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Sarasota County Public Utilities will begin shutting off potable water services and lift stations for wastewater services to customers on Siesta Key and Casey Key.

“This precautionary measure protects the community’s infrastructure, which may be inundated by storm surge and high winds,” the county said on Facebook. “Sarasota County Public Utilities team members are prepared to deploy when conditions are safe and restore water services to those who are impacted. As a reminder, when potable water services return, these areas will be under a boil water notice.”

Julia Musto8 October 2024 02:00

