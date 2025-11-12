Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Judge orders release of 600 migrants swept up in ICE’s ‘Midway Blitz’ operation in Chicago

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 12 November 2025 19:44 GMT
Federal Enforcement Chicago
Federal Enforcement Chicago (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

More than 600 people who were arrested by ICE as part of its operation “Midway Blitz” in Chicago are to be released, a federal judge has ordered.

District Judge Jeff Cummings issued the release order Wednesday morning following a lawsuit brought by civil rights groups against ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

At least 615 people are to be released by Friday November 15, the order stated.

More follows ...

