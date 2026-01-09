ICE shooting updates: Protests erupt in Minneapolis as officer who killed Renee Nicole Good is identified
Protesters clash with federal agents Thursday in Minneapolis following fatal shooting of mother-of-three
Protests are erupting across the U.S. after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota.
Protesters are gathering in several cities, including Austin, Boston, Minneapolis and New York City, after an ICE agent fatally shot Good in her car on Wednesday morning.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced earlier Thursday that he is authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to be “staged and ready.”
The ICE officer who shot Good has been identified in court records as Jonathan Ross, amid reports that he was also injured in a separate traffic stop incident in June.
Meanwhile, officials said U.S. Border Patrol agents shot and wounded two people in Portland, Oregon, Thursday afternoon during a vehicle stop.
A feud has emerged over who will investigate Good’s killing after Minnesota officials say they have been cut out of the investigation. Kristi Noem said local authorities have "no jurisdiction" in the investigation.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a scathing denunciation of the Trump administration and called for federal agents to “get the f*** out” of the city on Wednesday, after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a woman who was blocking law enforcement in her vehicle.
“We do not want you here,” Frey said during a Wednesday news conference.
Federal officials have accused the woman of being a “rioter” who “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them,” something Frey said was “bulls***” and a “garbage narrative,” based on video he had seen of the incident. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also described her actions as “an act of domestic terrorism.”
“This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed,” Frey continued.
Protest across US cities in pictures
Huge protest rallies have erupted in several cities, including Austin, Boston, Minneapolis and New York City, after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in her car on Wednesday morning.
Public anger has been mounting, with protesters clashing with federal law enforcement officials.
Dramatic images showed demonstrators being detained and pinned to the ground as officers moved to crack down on the protests.
The mayor of Portland has called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to “halt all operations” in the Oregon city after two people were shot and injured by Border Patrol officers on Thursday.
“We are calling on ICE to halt all operations in Portland until a full and independent investigation can take place,” Mayor Keith Wilson said at a press conference late Thursday. “Our community deserves answers. Our community deserves accountability. And most of all, our community deserves peace.”
The shooting occurred during a vehicle stop just a day after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis.
Jesse Ventura calls Trump ‘a draft-dodging coward’ and hints at another run for Minnesota governor
Jesse Ventura has called President Donald Trump “a draft-dodging coward” and hinted he may again run for Minnesota governor amid a surge of immigration enforcement raids in Minneapolis.
Ventura served as governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003 before deciding not to run for reelection. He’s a Vietnam veteran and former Navy SEAL. If not for his public service, some may know him for his wrestling career as Jesse “The Body” Ventura in the WWE.
During a visit to his alma mater, Roosevelt High School, Ventura had some choice words for Trump on Thursday, who was medically exempt from the Vietnam War draft with a diagnosis of bone spurs.
Who is investigating the shooting?
Minnesota state officials have condemned the FBI for blocking them from participating in the shooting investigation, as the government has said Minnesota's authorities have "no jurisdiction".
The Minnesota agency that investigates officer-involved shootings said Thursday that it was informed that the FBI and U.S. Justice Department would not work with it, effectively ending any role for the state to determine if crimes were committed.
After initially agreeing to a joint investigation with Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the FBI later “reversed course” and said it would not grant the BCA access to case materials or evidence, BCA superintendent Drew Evans said earlier in a statement.
Kristi Noem said the state has no jurisdiction.
"Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands," said Drew Evans, head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Gov. Tim Walz demanded that the state be allowed to take part, repeatedly emphasizing that it would be "very difficult for Minnesotans" to accept that an investigation excluding the state could be fair.
Noem, he said, was "judge, jury and basically executioner" during her public comments.
Jacob Frey, the mayor, said: "We want to make sure that there is a check on this administration to ensure that this investigation is done for justice, not for the sake of a cover-up.”
State senator says community is 'outraged'
Minnesota residents are demanding a complete and transparent investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good and are calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to leave the state, state senator Zaynab Mohamed told the BBC.
She said the community was “outraged” by the federal government’s decision not to coordinate its investigation with local authorities.
“Our community is not backing down. This is a community that has been through so much over the last five years,” Mohamed said.
If federal authorities fail to conduct an honest and thorough inquiry, the state government may have to consider legal action to obtain case files from the federal government, she added.
Officer who shot Renee Nicole Good had previously been dragged by car
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who shot Renee Nicole Good was dragged and injured in a traffic stop last year.
Reports indicate the ICE officer who shot Good has been identified as Jonathan Ross.
Last summer, the same ICE agent was involved in a separate incident with a fleeing driver, according to court documents, CNN reported.
His arm became trapped in the rear window of a car as the suspect drove away, dragging him around 100 yards along the pavement. The officer suffered injuries to his arm and hand and discharged a taser at the driver during the encounter, the records show.
A transcript of Ross’s testimony from the June case shows he previously served as a National Guard gunner in Iraq from 2004 to 2005 and has conducted “hundreds” of traffic stops during nearly two decades with the Border Patrol and ICE, including encounters with drivers attempting to flee.
Trump administration officials have pointed to the June incident as evidence that ICE agents face life-threatening situations, arguing that such risks require them to respond with extreme force.
Vice president JD Vance referred to the June incident on Thursday, saying, “That very ICE officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car, six months ago.
“You think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about someone ramming him with an automobile?”
Local activist provides first-hand account of Good's actions on day of her death
Renee Nicole Good was participating in one of several “neighborhood patrols” organised by local activists to monitor, observe and film ICE operations, according to Michelle Gross, president of the Minnesota-based group Community United Against Police Brutality and a paralegal with the National Lawyers Guild.
The ICE agent who shot Good was among 2,000 federal officers that president Donald Trump's administration had announced it was deploying to the Minneapolis area in what the Department of Homeland Security described as the "largest DHS operation ever."
According to Gross, federal officers had ordered Good to clear away, and she was trying to turn her car around when agents approached her vehicle, with one opening fire as she was "trying to leave" and the automobile pulled away.
Gross disputed assertions by Kristi Noem that Good "had been stalking and impeding" agents' work all day.
"There was absolutely no justification for deadly force," Gross said.
"People are just exercising their First Amendment right to videotape police."
What do we know so far about the Portland shooting?
Border Patrol agents shot and wounded two people in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, during a vehicle stop, just a day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis.
Here’s what we know so far:
Border Patrol agents shoot and wound two people in Portland, police say
In pictures: Protests erupt nationwide after ICE agent kills Renee Nicole Good
