Minneapolis ICE shooting live updates: New footage from agent’s phone shows interaction before Renee Good shot
Video reportedly from Jonathan Ross’ phone shows a new angle of the deadly encounter
Newly published video reportedly filmed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross seemingly shows the confrontation that led to a deadly encounter with Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.
The footage from Ross’ phone, obtained by Minnesota’s Alpha News, shows him getting out of his own vehicle and circling Good’s car while being heckled by another protester. He also interacts briefly with Good, who tells him “that’s fine dude, I’m not mad.”
Ross approaches the front of Good’s vehicle before the footage cuts away as he draws his gun and fires three times into the vehicle. An officer is heard on the video exclaiming “f*** b****,” as the car drives away.
She was pronounced dead a short time later and her death has sparked outrage across the nation.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey defended his use of expletives in the aftermath of the shooting, telling reporters Friday: "I dropped an F-bomb... They killed somebody. Which one of those is more inflammatory?”
Meanwhile, anti-ICE protests are ongoing in Minneapolis. Several protesters have been spotted wearing costumes, waving signs that read “abolish ICE” and blowing whistles in the city’s downtown area.
Father of ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good breaks silence over killing
The father of Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good in Minnesota, has come forward to defend his son’s actions and believes he will be cleared of any wrongdoing.
“He will not be charged with anything,” Ed Ross, 80, told The Daily Mail, describing his son as a “tremendous” person of whom he is deeply proud.
Demonstration planned in park near shooting
In Minneapolis, a coalition of migrant rights groups have called for a demonstration at Powderhorn Park, a large green space about half a mile from where 37-year-old Renee Good was shot in a residential neighborhood on Wednesday.
They said the rally and march would celebrate Good’s life and call for an “end to deadly terror on our streets.”
Protests held in the neighborhood so far have been peaceful, in contrast to the violence that hit Minneapolis in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in 2020.
Near the airport, some confrontations erupted on Thursday and Friday between smaller groups of protesters and agents guarding the federal building used as a base for the Twin Cities crackdown.
ICYMI: Minneapolis mayor says JD Vance 'absolute immunity' comment is 'bizarre'
Jacob Frey has said that Vice President JD Vance’s suggestion that the ICE agent responsible for Wednesday’s shooting has “absolute immunity” is “pretty bizarre.”
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Vance said: “The precedent is very simple: You have a federal law enforcement official engaging in federal law enforcement action — that’s a federal issue. He is protected by absolute immunity. He was doing his job.”
In a separate conference Friday, the Minneapolis mayor said: “This concept of absolute immunity is is pretty bizarre. It’s very concerning. It's extremely concerning.
“That's why we're asking for the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to be part of the investigation for the timeline.”
Protests across the country planned for Saturday
Protests against immigration enforcement are planned for cities and towns across the country on Saturday as anger over the killing of Renee Good continues to grow.
The demonstrations come as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security pushes forward in the Twin Cities with what it calls its biggest-ever immigration enforcement operation.
President Donald Trump's administration has said the shooting in Minneapolis and another in Portland were acts of self-defense against drivers who “weaponized” their vehicles to attack officers.
Indivisible, a social movement organization that formed to resist the Trump administration, said hundreds of protests were scheduled in Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, Ohio, Florida and other states.
Many were dubbed “ICE Out for Good” using the acronym for the agency Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Indivisible and its local chapters organized protests in all 50 states last year.
Watch: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says 50% of the shootings this year in Minneapolis have been ICE
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said 50 percent of the shootings this year in Minneapolis have been ICE.
"Fifty percent of the shootings that have happened thus far in Minneapolis this year have been ICE. In other words, we’ve only had two shootings. One of them has been ICE,” he told reporters.
Watch below:
ICYMI: Trump says he hasn't seen Vance comments on 'broad left-wing network'
President Donald Trump said Friday he has not seen Vice President JD Vance’s recent statement claiming that Renee Nicole Good was a part of a “broader left-wing network.”
“Well, I haven’t seen the vice president’s statement, but he’s generally very accurate, I hate to say,” Trump said when asked about what he had been told about this alleged network.
Trump also accused Good of attempting to run over ICE agents in an earlier interview with The New York Times.
Who was Renee Nicole Good?
Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother and poet, was killed by an ICE agent identified as Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.
Here’s what we know about her so far:
The ‘amazing’ poet mother of three shot dead by ICE agents in ‘public execution’
Fundraiser for Renee Good’s family soars past $1 million after she was shot dead by ICE agent
An online fundraiser for the family of Renee Nicole Good, the woman shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, has already flown past its $50,000 goal and is approaching $1.5 million.
