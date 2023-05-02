✕ Close Dust storm causes massive wreck on I-55

At least six people died in a sprawling multi-car accident on I-55 outside of Springfield, Illinois, according to Illinois police.

The massive pile-up, involving an estimated 80 cars, occurred during a dust storm with low visibility.

More than 30 people were taken to nearby hospitals. The injuries range from minor to life-threatening, and those hurt are two to 80 years old, reported WLS.

One of the six people who died in the accident was identified as Shirley Harley, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin, said authorities.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office is working to identify the five others and notify their families.

At the time, winds were blowing between 35 and 45 mph, according to The Weather Channel.

I-55 remains shut down in both directions near Sangamon and Montgomery counties, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The Auburn Travel Center in Divernon is being used as a reunification spot for travellers and families of people who were involved in the crash, according to state police.