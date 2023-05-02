Jump to content

Liveupdated1683004225

Dust storm Illinois – live: At least six dead in I-55 pile-up of up to 80 cars during sudden storm

I-55 remains shut down in both directions

Namita Singh
San Francisco
,Josh Marcus,Graeme Massie
Tuesday 02 May 2023 06:10
Comments
Dust storm causes massive wreck on I-55

At least six people died in a sprawling multi-car accident on I-55 outside of Springfield, Illinois, according to Illinois police.

The massive pile-up, involving an estimated 80 cars, occurred during a dust storm with low visibility.

More than 30 people were taken to nearby hospitals. The injuries range from minor to life-threatening, and those hurt are two to 80 years old, reported WLS.

One of the six people who died in the accident was identified as Shirley Harley, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin, said authorities.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office is working to identify the five others and notify their families.

At the time, winds were blowing between 35 and 45 mph, according to The Weather Channel.

I-55 remains shut down in both directions near Sangamon and Montgomery counties, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The Auburn Travel Center in Divernon is being used as a reunification spot for travellers and families of people who were involved in the crash, according to state police.

1682996882

At least six dead in crash after dust storm

A windstorm in central Illinois kicked up dangerous clouds of blinding dust off farm fields today, causing numerous crashes that killed at least six people on Interstate 55, police said.

The late morning crashes involved 40-60 cars and multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Illinois state police major Ryan Starrick said.

He said at least six people died, all in the northbound lanes, and more than 30 people on both sides of I-55 were transported to hospitals with injuries.

A crash involving at least 20 vehicles shut down a highway in Illinois, Monday, 1 May 2023

(AP)

“The only thing you could hear after we got hit was crash after crash after crash behind us,” said Tom Thomas, 43, who was traveling south to St Louis.I-55 was shut down in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles north of St Louis, and likely won’t reopen until tomorrow.

Mr Starrick told reporters that it was a spring version of a “whiteout situation” typically seen in winter snowstorms. Governor JB Pritzker described the scene as “horrific”.

“The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility,” Mr Starrick said.

Namita Singh2 May 2023 04:08
1683004225

Illinois lawmaker ‘heartbroken’ at fatal I-55 crash

Rep Nikki Budzinski took to Twitter to express her condolences at the loss of life in shocking incident.

Graeme Massie2 May 2023 06:10
1683003755

Top police official expresses condolences to aggrieved families

Top police official expressed his condolences to the aggrieved families.

“My heart goes out to the families,” llinois state police major Ryan Starrick Starrick said.

“My heart goes out to anybody that found themselves involved in this particular situation. It sounds like due to the low visibility, the high winds, everything just came together, unfortunately, on this particular stretch of I-55.

“My heart goes out to them.”

Namita Singh2 May 2023 06:02
1683002610

Interstate 55 to remain closed until Tuesday

The interstate will remain closed until tomorrow as the crews work to remove vehicles from the crash site.

While the collision initially happened at the northbound lanes of I-55, it soon followed in the southbound lanes with two semi-trucks catching fire, reported NBC News.

Namita Singh2 May 2023 05:43
1683000279

88-year-old traffic pileup victim identified

One of the six people who died in the accident following a windstorm in central Illinois has been identified as Shirley Harley, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin, said authorities.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office is working to identify the five others and notify their families.

Namita Singh2 May 2023 05:04
1682998761

‘We had to search every vehicle,’ says Montgomery County emergency services director

Kevin Schott, director of emergency services in Montgomery County, said it was a “very difficult scene” and one that’s “very hard to train for.”

“We had to search every vehicle, whether they were involved in the accident or just pulled over, to check for injuries,” he said, adding that people were “upset — visibly so, understandably so.”

Authorities set up staging areas away from the crash site to help travelers reunite with friends and family.

Namita Singh2 May 2023 04:39
1682998717

‘You couldn’t even see’, says witness of massive highway pileup

Evan Anderson, 25, who was returning home to St Louis from Chicago, said a semi turned before striking his vehicle, sparing him from even more damage.“You couldn’t even see,” Mr Anderson said.

“People tried to slow down and other people didn’t, and I just got plowed into. There were just so many cars and semitrucks with so much momentum behind them.”

Dairon Socarras Quintero, 32, who was driving to St Louis to make deliveries for his custom frame company based in Elk Grove Village, said that after his truck hit the vehicle in front of him, he exited and moved to the side of the road to ensure his safety, then returned after the chain reaction of crashes ended behind him.

Smoke billows after a crash involving at least 20 cars shut down a highway in Illinois, Monday, 1 May 2023

(AP)

Mr Socarras Quintero said the dust continued to blow ferociously as he checked on other motorists and emergency personnel arrived. He held up his backpack, which was caked with dust even though it was inside a closed truck cab.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph (56 kph) and 45 mph (74 kph), the National Weather Service said.

Namita Singh2 May 2023 04:38
1682996725

‘Multiple fatalities’ in vehicle pileup caused by dust storm on I-55 in Illinois

A massive dust storm caused several vehicle pileups on Interstate 55 south of Springfield, Illinois leading to multiple fatalities, according to police.

The multiple crashes occurred on Monday (1 May) at mile marker 76 on I-55 in both the northbound and southbound direction, Illinois State Police said in a press conference posted to Facebook.

Illinois State Police said I-55 I-55 is shut down from mile marker 52 until 80 in both directions as they work “a large crash.”

They urged motorists to take an alternative route as traffic was being diverted onto the frontage road.

Ariana Baio is following the details for The Independent.

‘Multiple fatalities’ in vehicle pileup caused by dust storm on I-55 in Illinois

Excessive winds blowing dirt from fields across I-55 caused zero visibility leading to the crash

Graeme Massie2 May 2023 04:05
1682989345

Dust storm causes ‘numerous crashes’ on I-55

A dust storm in central Illinois has caused “numerous crashes” along I-55, according to state officials.

Pictures of the scene showed clouds of smoke and numerous burnt-out cars.

Graeme Massie2 May 2023 02:02
1682983777

Scenes from I-55 dust storm crash

(AP)
(AP)
(AP)
Graeme Massie2 May 2023 00:29

