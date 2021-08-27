The Independent launches US Evening Headlines newsletter

Whether you live in the US or have an interest in keeping up with the latest American news, The Independent is launching the perfect daily news digest to ensure you are up to speed.

We are launching the US Evening Headlines newsletter, which will be entirely focused on US news. It will cover all the latest news from the East Coast to West Coast and everything in between.

The daily email will be sent to your inbox for free every weekday at 5pm EST and will serve you with all the latest headlines just as your day is starting to wind down.

If you have had a busy day with no time to check in on the news then don’t worry because the Evening Headlines will ensure you have the latest updates delivered straight to your inbox.

As well as the newsletter bringing you the latest headlines, it will also bring the latest news from our video brand Independent TV, as well as our Big Question feature, which answers those key questions that arise out of the events affecting the world. The areas covered by this feature range from anything about the climate crisis to questions surrounding the latest findings in Space.

This new offering from The Independent will perfectly complement our existing US dedicated newsletter, Inside Washington. The daily politics briefing will continue to offer that extra analysis into American politics first thing in the morning, while the Evening Headlines will give you the daily snapshot of all the biggest news stories of the past 24 hours.

The first Evening Headlines newsletter will be sent out from 1 September.