Bodies of one man and three children found in Indianapolis pond after police search for missing family

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 13 July 2022 14:42
Comments

The bodies of a man and three young children have been found in an Indianapolis pond following the search for a missing family.

A car was removed from the water overnight on Tuesday in Indiana, possibly ending the search for the father and children.

The bodies haven’t been positively identified, but they were found along with a car matching the description of Kyle Moorman’s vehicle in an area where the dad regularly went fishing at night, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Assistant Police Chief Chris Bailey said: “We are still working to positively identify the individuals involved but there is commonality with the Moorman family.”

“The Marion County Coroner’s Office will make all identifications and issue a cause of death,” he added.

Chief Bailey said the four deceased individuals likely are Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three children – Kyle Moorman II, 5, Kyannah Holland, 2, and Kyran Holland, 1.

More follows...

