Moment woman is pulled out alive from submerged car after offroad crash in Florida

Police in Flordia have shared bodycam footage of the moment a woman was pulled alive from a car after veering off the road into a river.

Deputies from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, along with witnesses and firefighters, worked together to push the SUV upright after the incident, finding the driver unconscious and submerged.

The emergency services can be seen cutting her free and carrying her to safety out of the water.

“She’s critical but has a chance to survive thanks to this crew,” the sheriff’s office wrote, captioning the dramatic video.

