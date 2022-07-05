Aerial footage from in and around Sydney showed homes, businesses and vehicles inundated with flood waters on Tuesday (5 July).

Hundreds of homes have been left damaged in a flood emergency that is impacting 50,000 people, officials said.

Emergency response teams made 100 rescues overnight of people trapped in cars on submerged roads or inside houses, after torrential rain caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks.

It is Sydney’s fourth flood emergency in 16 months.

