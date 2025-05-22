Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Israeli embassy staffers were fatally shot on Wednesday night outside a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C, authorities said.

The suspect chanted “free, free Palestine” after he was arrested, said the DC police chief, Associated Press reported.

The shooting occurred around 9.15pm outside the Capital Jewish Museum, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person is believed to have died shortly after the attack and a second was reportedly transported to a local hospital in critical condition and also died. The shooting was at “close range,” a spokesperson for the embassy said.

"Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot this evening at close range while attending a Jewish event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC," Tal Naim Cohen, spokesperson at the Israeli embassy in Washington, said in a post on X.

“We have full faith in law enforcement authorities on both the local and federal levels to apprehend the shooter and protect Israel’s representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also confirmed the news, writing on X: “Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC.”

open image in gallery Two Israeli embassy workers were fatally shot in Washington DC on Wednesday night ( The Independent )

She added: “We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice.”

The identity of the arrested suspect has not been shared. However, the FBI reported shortly after the shooting that there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

According to Josh Kraushaar, editor in chief of the Jewish Insider, the event was an annual Young Diplomats Reception hosted by the American Jewish Committee’s DC Young Professional Board.

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, confirmed to ABC News that the organization had hosted an event at the museum on Wednesday night.

open image in gallery Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed news of the ‘senseless’ shooting later in a post on X ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

"We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue,” he told the outlet. “At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families."

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was at the scene of the “horrible shooting.” “Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more,” she said.

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, called the shooting a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.”

“We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act,” Danon said in a post on X. “Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives — everywhere in the world.”