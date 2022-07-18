Ivana Trump funeral to be held Wednesday at NYC church

The funeral of Ivana Trump will reportedly take place on Wednesday at a church in New York City following her death last week.

The 73-year-old ex-wife of former president Donald Trump will be laid to rest following a service at the St Vincent de Ferrer Catholic Church on Lexington Avenue.

Citing church sources, entertainment website Showbiz411 said the service would occur at the same church known for being the place of worship of late artist Andy Warhol, who lived nearby in the 1960s and 1970s.

St Vincent de Ferrer was built in the early 20th century and is among the landmarks of the area.

Trump’s three children with the former president, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, all reportedly plan to attend the funeral in downtown Manhattan, sources told The New York Post on Sunday.

“Donald talked to her regularly and sent flowers on every birthday and other occasions,” an anonymous source added. “I’m told he’s very upset.”

It remains unclear whether or not he will attend, though the report notes that if he does, Melania will not be with him.

Mr Trump announced on Thursday that his former wide had died at her home near Central Park on Manhattan’s Upper East Side amid news reports of her passing.

Ivana Trump’s death was ruled an accident, with the New York City’s chief medical examiner citing the death a result of “blunt impact injuries to her torso”, as per The New York Times.

Mr Trump married the Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman in 1977. They divorced in 1992, during which time they had become a “power couple”. The former husband and wife still reportedly spoke about once a week in the years after their separation.