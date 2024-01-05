Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Second batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents is unsealed

More than 300 pages stemming from a 2015 litigation between Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell were unsealed on Thursday evening

Andrea Blanco
Friday 05 January 2024 00:18
Comments
<p>Epstein Fact Focus</p>

Epstein Fact Focus

A second tranche of legal filings stemming from the now-settle lawsuit between Jeffrey Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre and his fixer has been released on Thursday.

Among the documents unsealed was a montion by Maxwell’s attorneys arguing that a journalist by the name of Sharon Churcher helped Ms Giuffre “fabricate stories” regarding high-profile figures including Alan Dershowitz and Prince Andrew. Mr Dershowitz and Prince Andrew have previously denied any knwodlege of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring before they became public.

Maxwell’s defence claimed that Ms Churcher did not act as an impartial third party, but that she advised Ms Giuffre on strategies to promote her book.

Being identified through the court documents does not necessarily mean that the individual was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing by Epstein.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in