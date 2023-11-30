Jimmy Carter attends funeral of late wife Rosalynn in Georgia hometown: Live updates

✕ Close President Jimmy Carter arrives at wife Rosalynn’s funeral

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former President Jimmy Carter appeared beside his family to honour his late wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, at a private funeral service on Wednesday in Plains, Georgia.

Carter, a renowned mental health advocate, died on November 19 at the age of 96, just two days after entering hospice. Earlier this year she was diagnosed with dementia.

Wednesday’s funeral was a private event for Carter’s close friends and family, marking the end of three days of memorial and tribute services.

During the service, several of Carter’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren spoke at her funeral, recalling her empathetic nature.

The funeral service will be followed by a private internment, closed to the media, at the Carter family residence.

It comes one day after a public tribute service to the late first lady which was attended by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton and former First Ladies Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Melania Trump.