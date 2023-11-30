Jimmy Carter attends funeral of late wife Rosalynn in Georgia hometown: Live updates
Jimmy Carter, 99, attended the funeral service of his late wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter his hometown of Plains, Georgia
President Jimmy Carter arrives at wife Rosalynn’s funeral
Former President Jimmy Carter appeared beside his family to honour his late wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, at a private funeral service on Wednesday in Plains, Georgia.
Carter, a renowned mental health advocate, died on November 19 at the age of 96, just two days after entering hospice. Earlier this year she was diagnosed with dementia.
Wednesday’s funeral was a private event for Carter’s close friends and family, marking the end of three days of memorial and tribute services.
During the service, several of Carter’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren spoke at her funeral, recalling her empathetic nature.
The funeral service will be followed by a private internment, closed to the media, at the Carter family residence.
It comes one day after a public tribute service to the late first lady which was attended by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton and former First Ladies Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Melania Trump.
‘She saved my life’: Rosalynn’s grandson pays tribute
During a tribute from Rosalynn Carter’s son, James Earl “Chip” Carter III, the former first lady’s son described how his mother kept the entire Carter family together.
Mr Carter described his mother as “the glue” that held the family together “through the ups and downs and thicks of things of our family’s politics.”
He reflected on her time as first lady and her desire to help people throughout the country as well as establish duties for the Office of the First Lady.
“She told me that when dad started running for president that the thing that she enjoyed the most was the people that she met across the country,” Mr Carter said.
He added that Rosalynn’s empathetic nature helped him personally when he needed to seek help for his substance use disorder.
“She saved my life.”
Watch: President Jimmy Carter arrives at wife Rosalynn's funeral
Rosalynn Carter remembered for her mental health advocacy
Rosalynn Carter was remembered for her dedication to mental health awareness during a tribute service honouring the former first lady.
On Tuesday, former US president Jimmy Carter was joined by fellow former presidents, first ladies, and US politicians for a tribute service at Emory University’s Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. The service comes more than one week after her death on 19 November at the age of 96.
The tribute service included special speeches from Carter’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Since her passing, Americans everywhere have reflected on the former first lady’s mental health advocacy. Those who have worked closely with Carter are now highlighting how the first lady was quite ahead of her time when it came to championing mental health.
“I do not think there has ever been another sort of leader in the mental health field who has had as much of an impact on mental health care and access to care and how we think about mental health and mental illness as Mrs Carter,” Kathy Cade, vice chair of The Carter Center, told the Associated Press in the months leading up to Carter’s death. “And I think it has to do with her incredible concern about the issue and her perseverance for more than 50 years.”
Rosalynn Carter remembered for her mental health advocacy at poignant tribute service
Rosalynn Carter's advocacy for mental health began in 1966 during her husband’s first campaign for Georgia governor
Church that hosted Rosalynn Carter funeral played key role in her and her husband's lives
The church where those closest to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter bid farewell to the former first lady Wednesday played a central role in the lives of the famous couple from tiny Plains, Georgia.
Maranatha Baptist Church, which hosted the funeral for Rosalynn Carter, held its first services just months into her husband’s presidency, and the two were heavily involved with it over the years.
Jimmy Carter, who is 99 and attended the funeral in a wheelchair, having entered home hospice care early this year, taught Sunday school at the church for decades. His lessons, often on what the Bible says about forgiveness and serving the poor, drew hundreds of people from far and wide, even overseas.
Rosalynn, who died Nov. 19 at 96, would listen in, and the two would pose for photos afterward with anyone who wanted one.
Jimmy Carter, who built the wooden cross that hangs behind the alter, continued teaching even after he announced his cancer diagnosis in 2015. His niece Kim Fuller took over for him when he had brain surgery in late 2019, though he continued to attend her lessons.
See photos of the church intertwined with the Carters’ lives:
Carter Center shares photos of private funeral proceedings
Carter remembered for her kind nature
Even toward the end of her life, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter was dedicated to kindness and helping others.
Pastor Tony Lowden, the Carter family pastor, said during her sermon that Carter “loved on everyone” around her including her children, family, friends, aides and more.
Pastor Lowden described how Carter would call him or write notes telling him she was thinking of him, checking on him and praying for him in his toughest moments.
“She was as real as they get,” Pastor Lowden said. “She was a virtuous woman.”
In Photos: Jimmy Carter and family at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral
President and vice president post messages after attending tribute service
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris posted messages about Rosalynn Carter after attending her tribute service on Wednesday.
“A champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls. An advocate for mental health and wellness. A supporter of unseen caregivers. Today, a grateful nation remembers Rosalynn Carter, a First Lady who walked her own path, inspiring us all along the way,” Mr Biden wrote.
Ms Harris posted a photo of her and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff as well as her signature in the guest book
Rosalynn Carter’s children, grandchildren speak at her funeral
During Rosalynn Carter’s funeral on Wednesday, several of her close family members delivered remarks about her and read biblical passages.
This included Carter’s eldest son, John “Jack” Carter and her grandson, Joshua Jeffrey Carter, who delivered a tribute on behalf of his father, Donnel “Jeff” Carter.
Both spoke about Carter’s empathetic nature, independent attitude toward life and lifelong partnership with Jimmy Carter.
Three of Carter’s grandchildren delivered short biblical readings.
Charlie Carter, one of Carter’s younger great-grandchildren gave short reading: “Be kind to one another.”
Where will Rosalynn Carter be buried?
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter will be buried at her family’s home in Plains, Georgia.
The home is the same one she shared with former President Jimmy Carter since the 1960s.
