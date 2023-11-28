Love letter Jimmy Carter wrote to Rosalynn 75 years ago read at funeral

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s daughter read a love letter her father wrote aloud at her mother’s funeral on Tuesday 28 November.

The 75-year-old love letter was written by the former president, now aged 99, to Rosalynn when he was in the Navy prior to their 77-year marriage.

Amy Carter held back tears as she read the letter from her father, who was in attendance.

“My darling, every time I have ever been away from you, I have been thrilled when I returned to discover just how wonderful you are,” the letter said.