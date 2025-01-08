Justin Trudeau latest: Outgoing PM says there isn’t ‘a snowball’s chance in hell’ Canada will join US
Trudeau announced on Monday that he will step down as leader of the Liberal Party and as prime minister once a successor has been chosen
Outgoing Canadian Prime MinisterJustin Trudeau has slammed President-elect Donald Trump’s argument that Canada should join the US.
“There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner,” Trudeau wrote on X on Tuesday.
The post came after Trump held a press conference where he said he would not consider using military force to make Canada the 51st state but would use “economic force.”
He argued that the US has spent “hundreds of billions” of dollars to protect Canada even as the Americans run a trade deficit. Trump has on numerous occasions suggested that Canada become the “51st state” and has referred to Trudeau as “governor.”
The president-elect has also indicated that he will impose tariffs on Canadian imports.
Trudeau revealed on Monday that he’s stepping down as leader of the Canadian Liberal Party and as prime minister once a successor has been chosen.
Also on Tuesday, Trump once again suggested that hockey great Wayne Gretzky be a candidate for prime minister.
When might there be a new Canadian prime minister?
Soon-to-be-ex Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would stay on in office until his Liberal Party can choose a new leader. Parliament will now be prorogued until March 2024.
The Liberals will need to elect a new leader before parliament resumes because the three opposition parties – the Conservative Party, New Democratic Party and Bloc Québécois – say they will bring down the government in a no-confidence vote at the first opportunity, which would trigger an election.
The new Liberal leader might not be prime minister for long and a spring election would very likely favor the opposing Conservative Party.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepping down as party leader after nearly 10 years in office
Justin Trudeau said Monday that he will step down as prime minister of Canada, after weeks of mounting pressure from within his ruling Liberal Party about how to deal with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and trade tariffs he has promised.
Speaking outside his residence at Rideau Cottage, Trudeau said he had taken time over the holidays to “reflect” with his family.
“Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support and with their encouragement,” Trudeau said.
The leader propelled the Liberals to power in 2015 promising ‘sunny ways’ and a progressive agenda
The rise and fall of Justin Trudeau as Canadian prime minister resigns
After nearly 10 years at the country’s helm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resigned as leader of the ruling Liberal Party.
Trudeau’s latest crisis has been sparked by the sudden resignation of his finance minister Chrystia Freeland, amid a dispute over how best to handle U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s threatened trade tariffs.
At a press conference on Monday, Trudeau cited “internal battles” within the Liberal Party that meant he “cannot be the best option” in the next election.
Trudeau takes subtle dig at former deputy prime minister whose shock resignation foretold his downfall
As he announced Monday that he would be stepping down as his party’s leader, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a subtle dig at his former deputy prime minister whose shocking resignation foretold his downfall.
Former deputy prime minister and minister of finance Chrystia Freeland threw Trudeau’s government into chaos when she abruptly resigned from the cabinet last month, just hours before she was due to deliver the country’s first economic update since the U.S. election.
And now, a mere few weeks later, Trudeau followed with his resignation citing “internal battles” within his Liberal Party.
Justin Trudeau’s resignation speech blows away seconds before announcement
Canada’s Prime Minister was forced to resign off the cuff after his notes blew away seconds before his planned resignation announcement on Monday.
“I’ll wing it,” Justin Trudeau said, as he watched his notes fly from the lectern standing outside his residence in Ottawa.
Trudeau announced he would be stepping down as prime minister, and leader of Canada’s Liberal Party, after nearly ten years in power.
A row had broken out inside Trudeau’s party after US President-elect Donald Trump announced a proposal to introduce 25 percent tariffs on Canada.
Why Justin Trudeau resigned after nine years as Canadian prime minister
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned as leader of the Liberal Party on Monday, after facing immense pressure to step down from members of his own party since his deputy prime minister resigned over concerns about Donald Trump’s tariffs.
Facing low approval ratings in part due to the cost of living crisis, signs were mounting that Canadians had lost faith in the Liberal Party, which Trudeau has led as prime minister since 2015.
But internal confidence plummeted in mid-December, when Chrystia Freeland, the deputy prime minister and head of finance, unexpectedly resigned citing disagreements over the handling of Trump’s proposed 25 percent tariffs on the country – an issue that could damage the economy.
What happens now that Justin Trudeau has resigned?
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stepping down as leader of the Liberal Party after serving as prime minister for nearly a decade – a move that requires the party to choose a new leader.
Facing mounting pressure to resign from members of his own party, Trudeau announced on Monday he will step down from his post which he was first elected to in 2015.
“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide, competitive process,” Trudeau said on Monday.
Now, the Liberal Party will decide on its next leader by holding a contest to decide who will succeed Trudeau. Until they do so, Trudeau will remain prime minister.
Former Bank boss Mark Carney considering running to succeed Canada’s Trudeau
Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney is considering entering the race to succeed Justin Trudeau as leader of Canada’s Liberal Party.
Mr Carney – who headed up Britain’s central bank between 2013 and 2020 – said he was mooting the move following the resignation of Mr Trudeau after nine years as prime minister amid a mounting loss of support from both within his party and across Canada.
In a statement to the Financial Times newspaper, Mr Carney said: “I’ll be considering this decision closely with my family over the coming days.”
The Canadian, 59, would be one of a number of contenders for the role, alongside Mr Trudeau’s former deputy Chrystia Freeland and transport minister Anita Anand.
