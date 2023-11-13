Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial shown video of police interview before escape: Updates

✕ Close Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Witness testimony

Kaitlin Armstrong’s police interview before she went on the run after allegedly killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson was played at her murder trial in Texas this week.

On Thursday, Detective Katy Conner testified about Ms Armstrong’s arrest a day after the May 2022 murder over a separate “theft of service” warrant, NewsNation reports.

In video shown to the court, Ms Armstrong was told that the warrant had an error before being questioned about the murder. She refused to answer anything and was then told she was free to leave.

She fled to Costa Rica that day and was arrested five weeks later. When criticism emerged of authorities’ failure to keep Ms Armstrong under arrest before she went on the run, the department cited the supposed error with the warrant, KVUE reported.

Det Conner walked back from that assertion in court, saying that the warrant was correct all along.

It remains unclear why the department maintained its position that there was an error in the months that followed.

Earlier in the week, Ms Armstrong’s ex Colin Strickland testified about their relationship. Prosecutors allege that Ms Armstrong targeted Wilson because the women were involved in a love triangle with Mr Strickland.