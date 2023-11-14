Kaitlin Armstrong trial live: Moriah Wilson photos stored on suspect’s phone before murder
Kaitlin Armstrong is charged with the murder of star cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson
Yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong had been following Anna Moriah Wilson‘s moves on social media before the promising cyclist was murdered last year.
Ms Armstrong is facing trial in Austin over the 11 May 2022 murder of Wilson, who prosecutors have described as her “love rival.” The two women were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Ms Armstrong’s then on-and-off boyfriend and Wilson’s fellow cyclist Colin Strickland.
Detective Daniel Portnoy with the Austin Police Department’s digital forensic unit resumed his testimony on Monday morning following a recess on Friday in observance of Veteran’s Day.
Mr Portnoy told the court he had extracted data from Ms Arsmtrong, Mr Strickland and Wilson’s phone at the request of the leading detective in the case and after several search warrants were approved by the prosecution.
The detective said that while analysing Ms Armstrong’s iPhone 13, he had found several images of Wilson stored in the cache. Mr Portnoy explained that information stored in the cache was not always intentionally stored by the phone user and that it might have been saved automatically.
Prosecutors have tried to argue that Ms Armstrong was tracking Wilson’s digital footprint on the days leading up to the murder.
Armstrong’s searched if pineapples could erase fingerprints
On Tuesday (8 November), Austin police detective Richard Spitler testified for the prosecution about the timeline of Ms Armstrong’s escape and the online searches she made while on the run.
Activity from Kaitlin Armstrong’s iCould accounts reportedly shows that she searched for her name online and for “can imei be tracked if not making phone calls.”
Some of her searches led to articles about her escape to Costa Rica and Wilson’s murder. Ms Armstrong also searched “can pineapples burn your fingerprints” and appeared to land on an article that debunked the myth.
Key DNA evidence ties Armstrong to murder, prosecutors say
Dramatic courtroom testimony on 2 November revealed that DNA evidence found on Wilson likely ties her accused killer to the crime scene.
Jurors heard testimony from Sgt Timothy Price who responded to the scene of the murder. He said Wilson’s bike was found lying in the middle of bamboo a few yards from the apartment.
It was swabbed by another crime scene investigator, he said.
DNA found on the bike was “highly likely” to have come from Ms Armstrong, prosecutors told the court during opening statements.
But, during witness testimony, defence attorney Rick Cofer questioned crime scene specialist Katie Ferrara about why the bike had been taken to the police department without a protective covering.
She said the police did not have a big enough bag for the bike.
Ms Ferrara also testified that there were no track marks in the grass leading to where the bike was located, and that she did not know how the bike got there.
Austin police detective Rolando Ramirez, another witness for the prosecution, testified on 2 November that he thought Wilson’s killing was “more of a personal thing or more of anger type of shooting”.
His theory was based on the fact that there was no sign of forced entry and no signs of struggle. Nothing appeared to have been stolen from her home, he added.
Court clash ‘prompts charges’ against Colin Strickland
Mr Strickland’s many mishaps with members of the media reportedly led to one photographer filing charges against him.
In footage captured by reporters who attended the trial on 6 November, Mr Strickland appeared to purposefully go out of his way to stamp on a photographer’s foot while he left court.
In the video shot by NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello, he takes what seems to be a deliberate step to the left and comes into contact with a man holding a video camera. The man lets out a shout of pain, but Mr Strickland carries on walking.
According to Mr Caprariello, the photographer has pressed charges over the incident. The man said Mr Strickland had also tried to knock down his camera during the lunch recess. The photographer managed to catch the camera just before it fell to the ground, Mr Caprariello said.
A similar incident took place on 3 November, also filmed as Mr Strickland left court. A separate video also shared by Mr Caprariello showed him walking at a fast pace while a photographer walked backwards in front of him.
The cameraman did not seem to realise there was a barricade behind him and lost balance when he tripped on it, eventually falling to the ground. Mr Strickland appeared unphased and stepped over him before entering a vehicle and leaving the courthouse.
Yoga teacher said ‘in so many words’ that she wanted to ‘kill Wilson’
Nicole Mertz, a close friend of Ms Armstrong, was called to the stand on Wednesday (8 November).
Ms Mertz said that her friend and Mr Strickland often broke up and got back together and that he referred to Ms Armstrong as “his lady friend.” Ms Mertz went on to recount that Ms Armstrong once said that if Mr Strickland dated another woman, she “would kill her.]”
“My first thought was that Kaitlin might have had something to do with it,” Ms Mertz said about the moment she found out about Wilson’s killing.
Jacqueline Chasteen, a friend of Mr Strickland who eventually also befriended Ms Armstrong, said that during a gathering in Bentonville, Ms Armstrong confided in her that Mr Strickland had “cheated” on her with Wilson.
“She had described how Colin had cheated but while she was describing that, she had said in so many words that she wanted to kill her,” she said, per NewsNation. “That she had thought about it. But how she said it at the time I didn’t take it seriously...she said something to the effect that she had bought a gun... I do know the words kill and the words gun were used.”
Who is Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher accused of murder?
Before fleeing the country last year in a desperate bid to evade charges of murder against Wilson, Ms Armstrong was a yoga teacher. She and Mr Strickland met online in the fall of 2019 and eventually started a relationship.
Ms Armstrong stayed over Mr Strickland’s home during the Texas freeze of 2021, and never left.
She became a pivotal part of his cycling business and acted as his manager. According to testimony heard in court, Ms Armstrong had access to all of Mr Strickland’s social media and financial accounts.
Jacqueline Chasteen, a friend of Strickland who also befriended Ms Armstrong, said during her testimony that Mr Strickland would openly say he didn’t have a girlfriend, despite being “head over heels” at the beginning of his relationship with Ms Armstrong.
Ms Chasteen went on to say that during a party in early 2022, Ms Armstrong confided in her that Mr Strickland had “cheated” on her with Wilson.
Armstrong's family also in the courtroom
According to Newsnation’s Alex Caprariello, the family of Kaitlin Armstrong are also in court.
They have shown little reaction and have asked for privacy, sitting by themselves in the courtroom.
“They definitely pay attention to the photographs, slides and evidence, when shown to the courtroom,” Mr Capariello wrote on X.
Moriah Wilson’s parents hear testimony about bullets used in murder
The bullets shown in court are labelled in manila envelopes as part of a murder case, according to NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello.
Some of the bullets have red and brownish stains, while another is bagged with a piece of hair.
Wilson’s parents are in the gallery and appear distraught.
Her brother has momentarily left the courtroom.
Forensic expert explains tests he carried out with seized weapons
Witness Steven Aston, a forensic supervisor, takes the stand.
Mr Aston’s expertise is in the field of firearms. He tells the court that he was given three fired cartridge cases, two firearms, a magazine, a loader, and a pistol case to analyse in the Wilson case. Mr Aston carried out tests with the weapons with ammunition from his lab.
He fired each weapon twice with nickel cartridge cases, and twice again with brass.
Mr Aston wears gloves as he handles the cartridges and projectiles while on the stand.