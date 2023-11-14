✕ Close Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Witness testimony

Yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong had been following Anna Moriah Wilson‘s moves on social media before the promising cyclist was murdered last year.

Ms Armstrong is facing trial in Austin over the 11 May 2022 murder of Wilson, who prosecutors have described as her “love rival.” The two women were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Ms Armstrong’s then on-and-off boyfriend and Wilson’s fellow cyclist Colin Strickland.

Detective Daniel Portnoy with the Austin Police Department’s digital forensic unit resumed his testimony on Monday morning following a recess on Friday in observance of Veteran’s Day.

Mr Portnoy told the court he had extracted data from Ms Arsmtrong, Mr Strickland and Wilson’s phone at the request of the leading detective in the case and after several search warrants were approved by the prosecution.

The detective said that while analysing Ms Armstrong’s iPhone 13, he had found several images of Wilson stored in the cache. Mr Portnoy explained that information stored in the cache was not always intentionally stored by the phone user and that it might have been saved automatically.

Prosecutors have tried to argue that Ms Armstrong was tracking Wilson’s digital footprint on the days leading up to the murder.