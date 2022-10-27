Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kanye West returns to Instagram after ban despite nearly a dozen brands dropping him over antisemitism

The rapper posted on the social media platform for the first time in weeks since getting locked out of his account

Johanna Chisholm
Thursday 27 October 2022 14:20
Comments
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid antisemitism backlash

Kanye West returned to Instagram after a ban from the platform that kicked off a flurry of brands breaking partnerships with the rapper over the antisemitic remarks he posted earlier this month.

Late Wednesday night, West, who legally changed his name to Ye, took Instagram, a move that he’d been blocked from doing for weeks since the social media platform and Twitter locked him out of his accounts for sharing separate antisemitic posts that broke with each company’s terms of service.

In the Instagram story and the accompanying post shared on 26 October, West seemed to address the recent fallout with Adidas and Gap, two of the larger commercial partners who have terminated their business relationship with the rapper in recent weeks.

In one of the posts, West shared a purported screenshot of a text conversation with “Quinn Emmanuel,” likely referring to the attorneys from Quinn Emanuel and Stradley Ronon who have previously worked for West on his partnership with Gap.

Attorneys from Quinn Emanuel, including chairman John Quinn, have represented Ye in past litigation, according to Bloomberg.

Recommended

“As to adidas, you can start to make new designs for footwear, apparel and accessories immediately,” the text read. “As to Gap, the non-compete expires December, 15 2022.”

The text exchange also mentioned Yeezy empire, the supposed attorney in contact with Ye in the text exchange seeming to confirm that he maintains ownership over the brand.

“You own the Yeezy name and all trademarks associated with Yeezy,” the text concluded.

The two posts, one of which was deleted shortly after it was shared, seemed to be the rapper’s first public comment on his business relationship with the German sportswear company terminating, which was announced earlier this week.

Instagram unlocked Kanye West’s account this week as the rapper took to posting on his preferred social media platform late Wednesday night, where he seemed to address the fallout with Adidas and Gap in screenshot text messages

(Instagram/Kanye West)

On Tuesday, after the company came under intense backlash after West’s comments, with many urging the sportswear brand to end its relationship with the rapper, Adidas announced that effective immediately they would be terminating their partnership with the College Dropout artist.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the company said.

Recommended

Earlier in the week, the rapper was dropped by talent agency CAA over his remarks and fashion house Balenciaga said the week before they’d be cutting ties with Ye.

The Independent reached out to Meta for comment about unlocking West’s account but did not hear back from the social media platform before publication.

Earlier in the month, both Twitter and Instagram had blocked the rapper from posting on his account after he unleashed a series of antisemitic rants on each platform.

In the offending Instagram posts, the 45-year-old espoused antisemitic theories, which included accusing his friend Sean “Diddy” Combs of being controlled by Jewish people, while on Twitter, he made a separate rant where he claimed he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”.

Both social media platforms proceeded to lock the rapper out of his respective accounts, saying that he’d broken the terms of service on each site.

It is unclear if the rapper’s Twitter account has been unlocked, as his last post on the social media platform remains 9 October.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in