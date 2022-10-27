Kanye West’s Donda Academy closes as fallout from antisemitic remarks grows
The closure arrives as commerical partners, such as Adidas and CAA, have announced they’d be parting ways with the rapper triggering him to lose his billionaire status
Kanye West’s Donda Academy is the latest victim of the fallout from the rapper’s antisemitic remarks as the unaccredited K-8 private Christian school announced to parents that it would be closing.
The private California school’s principal sent an emailed statement to parents and guardians on Wednesday night stating, “there is no school tomorrow,” The Times first reported.
“At the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately,” wrote principal Jason Angell in the emailed statement.
The Simi Valley school’s principal added that these closures were not permanent and intends to “begin afresh in September of 2023.”
News of the temporary closure of the secretive school, that reportedly includes in its curriculum the teaching of parkour and requires parents and guardians to sign a non-disclosure agreement when they enrol children to the unaccredited institution, arrives just days after an educational consultant for Donda handed in their two-week notice.
Tamar Andrews, who held a prominent position at the school and has been employed there since July, reportedly resigned from her role and had her last day with the institution on 11 October, The Hollywood Reporter said.
In addition to her work with Donda Academy, Dr Andrews was also the director of early childhood education at both Temple Isaiah and American Jewish University, per websites for both institutions.
“Dr. Andrews immediately resigned from Donda Academy following Ye West’s tweet,” Allison Samek, president of Temple Isaiah of Los Angeles, told THR in a statement, noting that the educational consultant said she “she could no longer support the organization.”
More to come
