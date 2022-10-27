✕ Close (RELATED) Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid antisemitism backlash

Kanye West's Essentials Playlist appears to have been removed from Apple Music.

The move comes as the rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, continued to face backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks during interviews and on social media.

There has not been an official statement by Apple yet.

Meanwhile, his school Donda Academy also appears to have been closed with immediate effect.

Donda Academy principal Jason Angell emailed parents on Wednesday saying “THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW”, reported The Times.

On Wednesday Skechers said in a statement that the rapper had been “escorted” out of the company headquarters after he arriving “unannounced.”

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorised filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” the statement said.

The rapper, who has been involved in several controversies over the years, has been dropped by both Adidas and Balenciaga over the “hateful and dangerous” comments.

A number of fellow celebrities have also condemned his behaviour.