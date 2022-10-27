Kanye West latest news: Apple Music drops rapper’s playlist as Skechers escorts him from HQ
Rapper's school Donda Academy closes with immediate effect
(RELATED) Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid antisemitism backlash
Kanye West's Essentials Playlist appears to have been removed from Apple Music.
The move comes as the rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, continued to face backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks during interviews and on social media.
There has not been an official statement by Apple yet.
Meanwhile, his school Donda Academy also appears to have been closed with immediate effect.
Donda Academy principal Jason Angell emailed parents on Wednesday saying “THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW”, reported The Times.
On Wednesday Skechers said in a statement that the rapper had been “escorted” out of the company headquarters after he arriving “unannounced.”
“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorised filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” the statement said.
The rapper, who has been involved in several controversies over the years, has been dropped by both Adidas and Balenciaga over the “hateful and dangerous” comments.
A number of fellow celebrities have also condemned his behaviour.
Madam Tussauds London moves Kanye West wax figure
Madame Tussauds has removed its wax figure of Kanye West from public view.
The model of the US rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has been moved to an archive by the museum.
Charlotte McLaughlin reports:
Kanye West moved to archive at Madame Tussauds London
The West and Kim Kardashian figures were originally launched by the museum in 2015.
Kanye West escorted from Skechers HQ after ‘unannounced’ visit
Skechers has revealed that Kanye West arrived at its company headquarters “unannounced” only one day after Adidas severed its partnership with the rapper.
“Ye arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles,” Skechers said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.
Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West.”
Amber Raiken has the details:
Skechers says Kanye West escorted from its HQ after unannounced visit
‘Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,’ the company said in a statement
Donda Academy closed with immediate effect
Kanye West’s school Donda Academy has been closed with immediate effect, reports said.
Donda Academy principal Jason Angell emailed parents on Wednesday saying “THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW,” adding “at the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately,” reported The Times.
Mr Angell was quoted as saying in the email that the school plans to “begin afresh in September of 2023.”
Essentials Playlist removed from Apple Music
Kanye West's Essentials Playlist appears to have been removed from Apple Music.
The move comes as the rapper continued to face backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks during interviews and on social media.
There has been no official statement by Apple Music on the development yet.
