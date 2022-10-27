Kanye West ‘escorted out’ of Skechers headquarters after turning up uninvited

Kanye West was “escorted out” of Skechers headquarters after turning up at the building “unannounced” one day after Adidas severed ties with him.

The company also confirmed it has “no intention” of working with the rapper.

“Ye arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles,” Skechers said.

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation. Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West.”

