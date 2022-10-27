Spotify has labelled Kanye West’s antisemitic comments “awful” but will not remove his music from their platform.

Discussing the controversy, CEO Daniel Ek said: “It’s really just his music and his music doesn’t violate our policies.”

However, Ek added that Ye’s catalogue could be removed if his label - Def Jam - decide to take action and request Spotify remove it.

The label has already condemned West’s comments, saying “there is no place for antisemitism in our society,” but did not announce any plans to remove his music from the streaming platform.

