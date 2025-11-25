Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The future is here.

Walking into a major Las Vegas casino-resort today may look very different from a decade ago, as new research suggests that more resorts are expected to replace hospitality workers with AI or robots.

What once seemed like science fiction is rapidly becoming reality, as a report byRCG Economics states that 80 to 95 percent of hospitality jobs could be at risk from AI and automation by the end of next year.

By the end of next year, several hospitality roles in Vegas face a high risk of automation. Customer service representatives have an 80 to 90 percent chance of being replaced, while reservations agents and call center operators face an even higher risk of 85 to 95 percent.

Data entry personnel are also vulnerable, with their roles facing an 80 to 90 percent likelihood of automation.

open image in gallery AI chatbots already manage 80 percent of routine Las Vegas resort customer inquiries, offering instant, 24/7 multilingual service, according to a report from RCG Economics ( AFP via Getty Images )

By 2030, 65 to 75 percent of front desk clerks, 60 to 70 percent of accounting clerks, and 70 to 80 percent of housekeeping dispatchers, as well as up to half of food service workers, may face displacement.

The startling rise in artificial intelligence means that between 77,000 and 92,000 of Las Vegas’ 300,000 hospitality jobs could be at riskby 2035, according to economist Mike Pequeen.

“The motivation of an employer to use robotics or AI in their business is to increase profits. Human beings are expensive,” Pequeen told KSNV.

AI chatbots already handle 80 percent of routine customer inquiries, the report adds. The use of these round-the-clock systems can help cut costs by 20 to 30 percent.

Nationally, analysts estimate that AI and automation could displace more than 100 million jobs across multiple sectors in the next decade, according to Axios, McKinsey & Company and CNBC.

Women are disproportionately affected by automation, with eight in 10 female workers in high-risk jobs, compared to six in 10 men, according to the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise.

Back in Vegas, where about 26 percent of workers rely on tourism and hospitality jobs, roughly three times the national average, the stakes are especially high.

Interestingly, the RCG report notes that luxury resorts are more likely to keep human staff, while smaller, lower-end properties may turn to automation to save on payroll and health insurance costs.

open image in gallery In Vegas, about 26 percent of workers rely on tourism and hospitality jobs, roughly three times the national average. ( Getty Images )

Guests are starting to embrace the change, too. Surveys show that 73 percent of hoteliers believe AI will transform the industry, and 58 percent of guests say AI already improves their hotel experience.

With 65 percent of travelers wanting better technology at hotels, the pressure to innovate is only getting stronger.

Money is flowing into automation at a rapid pace. The global AI market in hospitality hit $20.5 billion in 2025, growing at about 21 percent a year, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the hospitality robotics sector is projected to jump from $512 million in 2024 to $2.6 billion by 2034, boasting a 17.5 percent annual growth rate.