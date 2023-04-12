Madeline Kingsbury missing – live: Search for Winona mother focuses near highway as final texts revealed
The father of Madeline Jane Kingsbury’s children, who has not been described as her partner by authorities, says he last saw her at her home on the morning of 31 March
The last known communication from Madeline Kingsbury has been revealed as the search to find the missing Minnesota mother-of-two rumbles on into its second week.
Madeline’s sister, Megan Kingsbury, said she received a final, lighthearted text message from her sister at around 8.15am on Friday 31 March.
“We were chuckling about a funny photo exchange between us, and that was the last communication with me, or with any of my family or her other friends,” she told Fox News.
Ms Kingsbury, 26, has not been seen or heard from since.
Winona Police said she and the father of her children dropped their two children off at daycare at around 8am that morning and returned home home. He told police he then left at around 10am in Ms Kingsbury’s car, returning hours later to find her gone.
A huge search has been under way to find Ms Kingsbury ever since, with over 2,000 people joining in. It’s unclear if anything has been found but Ms Kingsbury’s family urged the public not to “gossip” about any discoveries.
“If you are participating in a search party PLEASE keep any and all findings within your group and Law Enforcement,” they said.
Madeline Kingsbury’s sister says she is ‘frustrated’ with lack of updates
On TikTok, Megan Kingsbury, the sister of 26-year-old missing woman Madeline Kingsbury, said she is “frustrated” there is no update on the whereabouts of her sister.
Madeline Kingsbury’s sister reveals their final text exchange
Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s sister, Meghan Kingsbury revealed the final text messages between her and her sister before she went missing on 31 March.
Megan said the last text message she received from Ms Kingsbury was at 8.15 am, the day she went missing.
“We were chuckling about a funny photo exchange between us, and that was the last communication with me, or with any of my family or her other friends,” Megan told Fox News.
Megan said she and her family became worried about Ms Kingsbury after she stopped answering her phone.
“This is very unlike her,” Megan said. “She’s not the type of person who would want to take a break and not tell anybody. If she had a problem and wanted to get away, she would come to my house.”
Law enforcement ask residents to check their cameras
Law enforcement officials are asking residents of Fillmore, Houston, and Winona counties to check their cameras, save videos, and walk their properties in the hunt for missing woman Madeliene “Maddi” Jane Kingsbury.
“Walk your property if you haven’t done so already,” Tom Williams, the Winona Police Chief said in a press conference on Friday, 7 April.
“Look for signs of anything suspicious, a disturbance, or anything out of place,” Mr Williams added.
Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge echoed Mr Williams’ plea asking people to check their cars, their properties, the trails, and more for any suspicious signs.
Ms Kingsbury went missing on 31 March.
Over 1,000 joined the search for Madeline Jane Kingsbury
In the 11 days since Madeline “Maddi” Jane Kingsbury went missing, thousands of people signed up to search for the 26-year-old mother-of-two.
On Friday, 7 April, over 1,000 people signed up on SignUpGenius for four different time and location slots to look for Ms Kingsbury.
Searches took place on Friday with another mass search slated for Saturday, 8 April, but law enforcement called off the mass search believing there were enough volunteers the day before to canvas the area.
Ariana Baio reports.
Over 1,000 people sign up to join search for missing mother Madeline Kingsbury
Mass searches continue for mother-of-two
Megan Kingsbury gives an update on the search for her sister
Megan Kingsbury, Madeline Jane Kingsbury’s sister, gave an update about her 26-year-old sister’s disappearance via TikTok on Tuesday.
“We don’t really have a lot of updates, which is frustrating,” Ms Kingsbury said in her video.
“I know it is for everyone trying to help, it’s frustrating for us too. The police are frustrated. It just- it sucks,” Ms Kingsbury added saying searches are still underway for her sister.
Ms Kingsbury said police are still looking for her sister who was last seen on the morning of 31 March. People in the community are also looking for Madeline too.
Police called off a mass search on Saturday saying they had enough volunteers to canvas the area on Friday. But smaller searches are still happening.
Ms Kingsbury said she had spent the day doing media interviews to help spread the word about her sister.
Ms Kingsbury ended her TikTok by thanking people for “boosting” her TikTok videos and spreading the word about Madeline.
Police confirm no press conference for Tuesday
Misinformation online led some to believe the Winona Police Department would be hosting a press conference on Tuesday to update the public about Madeline Jane Kingsbury’s disappearance.
On Facebook, the Winona Police confirmed there would be no press conference.
“We are aware it is being reported that we are having a press conference today in regards to the missing persons case of Madeline Kingsbury. That information is not correct, there will NOT be a press conference today. Thank you,” they wrote.
Timeline in Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
On 31, March, Madeline “Maddi” Jane Kingsbury suddenly disappeared after dropping her two young children off at daycare.
Since then, several large, and small, scale searches have gone underway in the hopes of finding the missing 26-year-old.
Her disappearance has been described as “involuntary” and suspicious” by law enforcement officials and Ms Kingsbury’s family is pleading with the public for help finding their missing daughter, mother, sister, and niece.
Here’s what we know about the timeline of her disappearnce.
8 am, 31 March- Ms Kingsbury and the father of her children dropped off their two children at daycare.
8.15 am, 31 March- Ms Kingsbury returned home in her dark blue Chrysler Town & Country van.
10 am, 31 March-The father of Ms Kingsbury’s children told police officers he left her residence in the dark blue van.
The father of the children returned to Ms Kingsbury’s residence and told authorities she was no longer home. Ms Kingsbury’s cellphone, ID, wallet, and jacket she was wearing earlier that day were left inside.
1.30 pm, 31 March- The dark blue Chrysler Town & Country van was spotted traveling southbound on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County. Police did not say who was driving.
1 April- Winona Police Department released Ms Kingsbury’s photo saying they are seeking information in her disappearance.
7 April- The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office conducted a mass search.
8 April- Law enforcement announced they will be ending the planned second mass search because there were enough volunteers to cover more ground.
What Madeline Kingsbury told her family minutes before she vanished
Just moments before Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s “suspicious” disappearance, she was texting with her sister, Megan Kingsbury.
The two had a close relationship and Ms Kingsbury was often in communication with her family.
Ms Kingsbury’s family knew something was wrong when she stopped answering their messages as it was out of character for her.
Police in Winona and neighbouring Filmore County described Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance as “involuntary” and “suspicious.”
Megan revealed what she and her now-missing sister were speaking about.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Sister of missing Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury reveals final text
Police have said Ms Kingbury’s disappearance appears to be ‘involuntary’ and ‘suspicious’
Madeline Kingsbury’s mother speaks about missing daughter
Krista Naber, Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury’s mother spoke with News Nation about her missing 26-year-old daughter.
“Madeline was just a hard-at-work mom,” Ms Naber said. “She took care of her two babies, she had started graduate school in January. Things were really, finally, looking up for her”
Ms Kingsbury was last seen on 31 March after dropping her two young children off at daycare with the father of her children.
Online, internet sleuths have speculated about the children’s father’s involvement or other people Ms Kingsbury may have been dating.
Ms Naber addressed the speculation saying, “We’re hopeful that the evidence and things that they’re collecting are going to lead us in the right direction. As to whose responsible, the investigation is ongoing so I really can’t speak to anything in that nature.”
What Madeline Jane Kingsbury’s family has said about her disappearance
When 26-year-old Madeline “Maddi” Jane Kingsbury suddenly stopped communicating with her family on 31 April, they immediately knew something was wrong.
Ms Kingbury’s sister, Megan Kingsbury told Fox News that their family is close and Ms Kingsbury speaks with them on a regular basis.
Megan called Ms Kingsbury, a “hardworking and dedicated mother.”
“She’s my best friend. She was really funny as a little kid. She liked to pick out her own clothes and they never matched. And she loved wearing dark red lipstick that was always on her teeth,” Megan described Ms Kingsbury to ABC6 News.
On Good Morning America, Megan pleaded, “Please help us find Madeline. Her children need their mother. We need our daughter, our sister, our aunt, and our best friend back.”
Ms Kingsbury’s mother, Krista Naber, told News Nation, “Madeline was just a hard-at-work mom, she took care of her two babies, she had started graduate school in January. Things were finally looking up for her.”
“It was her goal to just continue to improve her life and the life for her kiddos,” Ms Naber added.
Ms Naber acknowledged the Winona Police Department and the local community’s hard work in the search for her missing daughter.
