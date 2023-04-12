✕ Close Police: Winona mother's disappearance appears to be 'involuntary' and 'suspicious'

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The last known communication from Madeline Kingsbury has been revealed as the search to find the missing Minnesota mother-of-two rumbles on into its second week.

Madeline’s sister, Megan Kingsbury, said she received a final, lighthearted text message from her sister at around 8.15am on Friday 31 March.

“We were chuckling about a funny photo exchange between us, and that was the last communication with me, or with any of my family or her other friends,” she told Fox News.

Ms Kingsbury, 26, has not been seen or heard from since.

Winona Police said she and the father of her children dropped their two children off at daycare at around 8am that morning and returned home home. He told police he then left at around 10am in Ms Kingsbury’s car, returning hours later to find her gone.

A huge search has been under way to find Ms Kingsbury ever since, with over 2,000 people joining in. It’s unclear if anything has been found but Ms Kingsbury’s family urged the public not to “gossip” about any discoveries.

“If you are participating in a search party PLEASE keep any and all findings within your group and Law Enforcement,” they said.