Everything Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney has said about Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal Party have won the country’s general election, a snap contest called the sudden departure of Justin Trudeau.

The ex-governor of the central banks of both Canada and England saw off a challenge from Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to secure a mandate, completing an extraordinary couple of months in Ottawa.

At the start of this year, the Liberals looked all but certain to drift to defeat when the country next went to the polls amid growing frustration over their party’s failure to rein-in inflation under Trudeau, with Poilievre waiting in the wings ready to pounce.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump has loomed large over the Canadian elections ( AP )

But the inauguration of Donald Trump across the border saw Canadians – angered by the American’s “51st state” rhetoric and imposition of 25 percent tariffs – band together in a surge of patriotism.

They rallied around Carney, backing the experienced economist as the right man to steer them through Trump’s trade war and shunning the right-leaning Poilievre, who suddenly found himself left out in the cold.

Here’s everything Carney has had to say about his American counterpart since succeeding Trudeau earlier this year.

‘The greatest crisis of our lifetimes’

Immediately after beating former finance minister Chrystia Freeland in the race to lead their party by securing an impressive 85.9 percent of the vote, Carney used his acceptance speech to accuse Trump of seeking to “destroy the Canadian way of life,” characterising his trade war as “the greatest crisis of our lifetime.”

“There is someone who is trying to weaken our economy: Donald Trump. Donald Trump has put unjustified tariffs on what we build, sell and how we make a living,” he said.

“The Canadian government has rightly retaliated with tariffs. We will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect.

“We did not ask for this fight. But Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves. Make no mistake, Canada will win.”

open image in gallery Mark Carney speaks as he's elected leader of Canada’s Liberal Party and the country’s new prime minister last month ( CPAC )

Continuing his attack, Carney said: “We have made this the greatest country in the world and now our neighbors want to take us. No way.

“We can’t change Donald Trump… [but] because we’re masters in our own home, we can control our economic destiny.”

‘Lessons must be learned’

Asked about the “Signalgate” scandal that erupted in Washington last month when it emerged that a journalist had been accidentally added to a private group chat featuring JD Vance, Pete Hegseth and Mike Waltz, Carney was equally forthright.

“When mistakes happen, and sensitive intelligence leaks, lessons must be learned to prevent that from recurring,” the Canadian said on the campaign trail in Halifax, Nova Scotia. “It’s a serious, serious issue, and all lessons must be taken.”

open image in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at the White House ( AFP/Getty )

Alluding to an intelligence-sharing network bringing their countries together with Britain, Australia and New Zealand, he added: “We have a very strong intelligence partnership with the Americans through Five Eyes.

“Mistakes do happen, but what’s important is how people react to those mistakes. They don’t deny the mistakes; that they are clear and transparent in addressing them.”

‘Trump is trying to break us’

In his victory speech in Ottawa on Tuesday, the PM again addressed Trump’s threats against Canada’s sovereignty by saying: “As I have been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country: never.

“But these are not idle threats: President Trump is trying to break us, so America can own us. That will never, ever happen.

“Our old relationship with the United States, a relationship based on steadily increasing integration, is over.

“The system of open global trade, anchored by the United States, a system that Canada has relied on since the Second World War, a system that, while not perfect, has helped deliver prosperity... is over.

“These are tragedies, but it's also our new reality... We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons.”

open image in gallery Carney speaks at the Liberal Party’s election night headquarters in Ottawa on Tuesday ( Reuters )

The PM also continued to argue, as he did throughout his campaign, that Canadians must unite around their anti-Trump sentiment, declaring: “Over our history, we have done hard, seemingly impossible things, united.

“We have built one nation in harsh conditions, despite a sometimes hostile neighbor – yes, they have form on this.

“We are supporting our friends and neighbors in the crosshairs of President Trump through a crisis that we did not create.

“United, we will win this trade war and build the strongest economy in the G7, an economy that works for everyone.”

But he also made clear he is ready to meet with his American counterpart, saying: “When I sit down with President Trump, it will be to discuss the future economic and security relationship between two sovereign nations.

“And it will be with our full knowledge that we have many, many other options and the United States to build prosperity for all Canadians.”