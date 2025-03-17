Canadian PM Mark Carney warns Trump ‘disrespectful’ 51st state threats ‘need to stop’

Canada’s new prime minister Mark Carney has warned Donald Trump the US president’s threats to annexe Canada as the 51st state must stop if the two countries are to broach trade talks.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference during a visit to the UK on Monday (17 March), former governor of the Bank of England Carney told reporters Trump’s ‘disrespectful’ comments were an impediment to fresh talks on a US-Canada trade partnership.

“Canada’s strong,” he added. “We can stand up for ourselves.”